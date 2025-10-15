‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Does High Kick & Split After Incredible Plinko Win

A The Price Is Right contestant had a wild reaction to her win. She played a near-perfect game of Plinko and walked away with a lot of money.

Hope, who came with her best friend, whom she had met because they were dating the same guy, won the third item up for bid. It was a 14-inch Apple laptop computer, along with two monitors and a stand. Hope had the highest bid of $1,800. The price was $2,632, so she won the bid and got to play Plinko for more prizes.

The way Plinko works is that the game show contestant has to try to guess if an item begins or ends in a certain number shown. If they get it right, the contestant earns a Plinko chip. They can earn up to four of these, with one already given to them. When they are all done guessing the prices, the contestant steps up to the podium and puts the chips into the slots on top of the Plinko board. Whichever slot it falls in, that’s how much money the contestant wins, with the highest being $50,000 on five chips.

The first item was an ultrasonic glasses cleaner priced at $23. Hope had to guess if the item started with a two or ended with a three. She guessed three, and was right since it was $3.

The second item was a buzzer polisher, listed at $86. Hope received another chip when she said it began with an eight, since it was $83. The next item was a slow cooker, priced at $35. It was $75, and since Hope guessed it ended in a five, she got her third chip. The fourth item was silicone floral cake pans, listed at $61. She said it ended in a one, and was right since they were $21.

When Hope got to the top of the stairs, she screamed. Host Drew Carey told her how to play, and she dropped the first chip, which landed in $100. The second one got her $500.

Hope tried to drop it down the middle for the third one, but it landed in $0. The fourth one landed on $10,000. Hope shrieked, and the crowd cheered. For her final chip, Hope dropped it from the left side, but it made its way to the center. It landed in the $10,000 slot again, giving her a total of $20,600.

When Hope walked down the stairs, she threw her arms up and did a high kick. She then proceeded to go down in a split, do a twirl on the ground, and land in another split.

“Yes, girl! Yes!” model Rachel Reynolds said.

“Love the high kicks and splits. Hope you are amazing, girl,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Do the high kick!” wrote another.

“Nice win!” added a third.

Hope spun a $1.65 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so she did not advance to the Showcase.