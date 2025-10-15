Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025: Where to Watch & Which Stars Are Walking the Runway

The Angels are getting ready to take off down the runway for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

After being canceled in 2019 due to criticism over inclusivity and body positivity, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned last year with as much feathery and glittery fanfare as ever. The formerly annual event features some of the modeling world and Hollywood’s biggest stars rocking the runway while showcasing the lingerie and apparel brand’s latest over-the-top looks.

In a Monday, October 13 Instagram video, creative director Adam Selman described this year’s fashion show in one word: “Spectacle.”

In another Victoria’s Secret Instagram video, Ashley Graham recalled deciding to do the show for the first time last year after the brand promised to increase its size range. “It feels really good to be able to come in and walk into a brand that has multiple sizes for you,” she shared in a Saturday October 11 post, adding, “I also know that there’s young girls watching this that are looking at images, watching videos, and I want them to know that I’m happy in my body.”

Sharing what it’s like to walk down the runway, Graham said, “There’s nothing like being in front of a live audience. You’re also in lingerie with some heavy wings on your back in front of a live audience, and millions of people watching you. ‘I mean, no pressure, but I hope you don’t fall,’ that’s what I’m thinking in my head. ‘Look hot. Don’t fall. Have fun.’”

Scroll down for everything you need to know about this year’s event.

Where can I tune in to the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The event will stream live on Wednesday, October 15, at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The show will also be available to watch via Victoria’s Secret’s YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok pages.

Will there be 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show red carpet coverage?

Before the show, stylist Law Roach and journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi will host the fashion show’s Pink Carpet live on Prime Video and Victoria’s Secret YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok pages starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who will perform at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

This year’s show will feature performances from some of music’s biggest stars, including Missy Elliott, Karol G, Madison Beer, and TWICE. The acts continue last year’s trend of having an all-female music lineup, which included Cher, Tyla, and Lisa from Blackpink.

Who will walk during the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Several stars have been confirmed to walk this year’s runway, including Graham, Abby Champion, Adriana Lima, Amelia Gray, Angel Reese, Anok Yai, Barbara Palvin, Barbie Ferreira, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Iris Law, Lila Moss, Lily Aldridge, Precious Lee, Stella Maxwell, and Suni Lee

2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Wednesday, October 15, streaming live on Prime Video and Victoria’s Secret’s YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok