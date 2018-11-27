Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: All the Details on the Return to NYC (VIDEO)

The world’s biggest fashion event, featuring 60 of the world’s top models, is returning to New York!

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be seen in more than 190 countries when it's broadcast December 2 on ABC, and we have all the early details.

'Project Runway' Host Karlie Kloss Unveils the New Bravo Set (VIDEO) She also showed the chairs where she and fellow judges Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth and Nina Garcia will sit.

Merging fashion, fantasy and entertainment, an all-star lineup of musical guests include Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Leela James, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts.

Mega supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner also join the Victoria’s Secret Angels. Colorado native Taylor Hill will open this year’s show.

The holiday special also will showcase Victoria’s Secret’s newest designer collaboration with Mary Katrantzou, the London-based “Queen of Prints.” Her chic, feminine designs will be featured on the runway.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Sunday, December 2, 10/9c, ABC