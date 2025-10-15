‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’: Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo on Dream ‘NCIS’ Guests (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Cote De Pablo as Ziva David — 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' Series Premiere 'No Country Is Safe'
Marcell Piti/Paramount+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Special Issue

$14.99
Buy Now

NCIS: Tony & Ziva‘s first season is still airing, and the titular characters certainly have a messy situation to get out of first — being framed for a variety of crimes and on the run — but when TV Insider caught up with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo at New York Comic Con, we had to ask them about their dream guest stars from any of the other shows in the franchise in (hopefully) a Season 2.

“I would leave that to the fans because I’d be very happy to work with anyone from the mothership. I love them all,” de Pablo shared, acknowledging it would also depend on availability (after all, they film in Europe). “You could bring so many of them, all of them.” Then, she spoke to the fans: “Why don’t you surprise us and say who you want? Maybe that will entice them and who knows, maybe we can write them in.”

Weatherly had specific ideas about bringing in Mark Harmon and Brian Dietzen and has others he’d love to see. Watch the video embedded below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TV Insider (@tvinsider)

“I’ll start with Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs,” he told us. “I would love to just be walking down the street with Tali and this man coming the other way just gives Tony a head slap, completely out of nowhere. And then Tony just goes, ‘Thank you, boss,’ and keeps walking. And Tali goes, ‘Why did that man just hit you in the back of the head?’ And it’s like, ‘We used to work together.'”

Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo Sizzle in Our 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' NYCC Photos
Related

Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo Sizzle in Our 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' NYCC Photos

As for Dietzen’s Palmer, “‘Tony, Ziva, what are you guys doing here?’ ‘Jimmy, why is there a dead body in the trunk of your car?’ That kind of thing,” said Weatherly.

But who would you like to see cross over? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Thursdays, Paramount+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva - Paramount+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva where to stream

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Cote de Pablo

Michael Weatherly




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
CARRIE ANN INABA, ALFONSO RIBEIRO, DEREK HOUGH, JULIANNE HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI
1
‘DWTS’ Dedication Night Brings a New Star to the Top of the Leaderboard
Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green
2
Danny Reagan Does Beantown in ‘Boston Blue’
NCIS
3
Sean Murray & Gary Cole Break Down ‘Parker to the Extreme’ on ‘NCIS’
Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Premiere
4
Is Lala Dead on ‘NCIS: Origins’? Bosses Explain Season 2 Premiere
Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf attend the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Awards on December 12, 2018 in New York City.
5
Scott Wolf Posts Birthday Tribute to Estranged Wife Kelley