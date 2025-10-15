NCIS: Tony & Ziva‘s first season is still airing, and the titular characters certainly have a messy situation to get out of first — being framed for a variety of crimes and on the run — but when TV Insider caught up with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo at New York Comic Con, we had to ask them about their dream guest stars from any of the other shows in the franchise in (hopefully) a Season 2.

“I would leave that to the fans because I’d be very happy to work with anyone from the mothership. I love them all,” de Pablo shared, acknowledging it would also depend on availability (after all, they film in Europe). “You could bring so many of them, all of them.” Then, she spoke to the fans: “Why don’t you surprise us and say who you want? Maybe that will entice them and who knows, maybe we can write them in.”

Weatherly had specific ideas about bringing in Mark Harmon and Brian Dietzen and has others he’d love to see. Watch the video embedded below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TV Insider (@tvinsider)

“I’ll start with Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs,” he told us. “I would love to just be walking down the street with Tali and this man coming the other way just gives Tony a head slap, completely out of nowhere. And then Tony just goes, ‘Thank you, boss,’ and keeps walking. And Tali goes, ‘Why did that man just hit you in the back of the head?’ And it’s like, ‘We used to work together.'”

As for Dietzen’s Palmer, “‘Tony, Ziva, what are you guys doing here?’ ‘Jimmy, why is there a dead body in the trunk of your car?’ That kind of thing,” said Weatherly.

But who would you like to see cross over? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Thursdays, Paramount+