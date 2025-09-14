Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have reprised their roles as Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David, respectively, in the new NCIS spinoff for Paramount+. NCIS: Tony & Ziva takes their characters international, picking up years after Ziva reunited with Tony and their daughter, Tali (now played by Isla Gee),

It’s already a hit, with four of the 10 episodes streaming already, but what does the future hold? After all, the franchise has had some long-running shows — NCIS, on which Weatherly and de Pablo previously starred — is going into its 23rd season this fall. Read on for everything we know so far about an NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 2, from its cast to a plot and more.

Is NCIS: Tony & Ziva renewed for Season 2?

Not yet. But both Weatherly and de Pablo are all for continuing to play their characters.

“We’re just grateful that we got a chance to do it, and the rest is the rest. If we got a chance to do it again, we’d be thrilled,” de Pablo told TV Insider.

Showrunner John McNamara was focused on the first season when we spoke with him. “I try never to count my chickens before they’re hatched. I’m just focused on finishing this season and trying to make it as good as possible,” he said. “And honestly, it is going to be entirely up to the fans and the subscribers to Paramount+ and ultimately to Paramount and CBS. It’s their property and it’s their money.”

Who stars in NCIS: Tony & Ziva?

Joining Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in the Season 1 cast are Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, Lara Rossi, and James D’Arcy. Should the series be renewed, Weatherly, de Pablo, and Gie are obvious ones to carry over, but as for the others, it will likely depend on what happens this season and what story they’re telling going forward.

What is NCIS: Tony & Ziva about?

Season 1 picks up with Tony and Ziva, in the present day, exes and co-parenting Tali. When his security company is attacked and framed, however, the pair go on the run together across Europe, leaving Tali in the care of Sophie (Rossi) as they try to figure out who’s after them (Benchicou’s Martine, but is D’Arcy’s Henry also guilty?) and see if they can trust each other again so they can have that happily ever after that’s eluded them all this time.

What could NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 2 be about?

We’ll have to wait to see how Season 1 ends before we can even begin to speculate.

When could NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 2 premiere?

It’s too early to guess. That will depend on when a renewal comes and production begins.