One of the best parts about having Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo back on our screens as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David in the newest NCIS spinoff (currently releasing its first season on Thursdays on Paramount+) is how great they are together. And when the NCIS: Tony & Ziva stars stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s New York Comic Con studio on Thursday, October 9, we saw that first hand.

With just two episodes to go in the first season, Weatherly and de Pablo posed for photos together, and you can see the chemistry between the two as they stun in solo portraits and posing together. Check out all the images below.

“Season 1 was like a dream. It was so much fun to go back and revisit these characters. Where this goes, we know not,” de Pablo previously told TV Insider when talking about a possible Season 2. “All we know is that we had to do this. Michael and I felt we owed it to the fans. And so we’re really happy about this just being able to happen. We manifested it. It came together beautifully. We had [showrunner] John McNamara leading this. He came up with a world that is beautiful. I mean, visually. You saw how beautiful the backdrop of Europe is and how it almost is like a character in itself, like how that backdrop is its own sort of romantic character that allows the story to so beautifully be played out.”

She added, “We’re just grateful that we got a chance to do it, and the rest is the rest. If we got a chance to do it again, we’d be thrilled.”

Scroll down to check out our portraits of Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in our New York Comic Con studio.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Thursdays, Paramount+