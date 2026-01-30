How Well Do You Know Tiva? Enter to Win ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ on Digital

Sadly, there won’t be another season of NCIS: Tony & Ziva, but you now have a chance to win your own copy of the series.

Paramount Home Entertainment released the NCIS spinoff on digital on January 26, and TV Insider is offering our readers the chance to win your own copy. All you have to do is take the quiz below and see how well you know the history and relationship of Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo‘s characters. Five lucky participants in the quiz, selected at random from those who receive a perfect score, will receive a copy! The sweepstakes is open through Monday, February 9, at 3 p.m. ET. Be sure to submit your email address so you can be contacted if you win.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva picked up with the titular characters reuniting following her faking her death. The series sees them in Europe, raising their daughter, Tali (Isla Gee), together, and going on the run after Tony’s security company is attacked. The cast also includes Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden, and James D’Arcy.

The NCIS: Tony & Ziva digital release, in addition to all 10 episodes, also includes a few special features. There are two deleted scenes, a gag reel, and three featurettes: “A Global Affair,” focusing on the development and production of the spinoff’s storyline with interviews with Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, and showrunner John McNamara; “Shooting Abroad,” looking at the production work done on location in Budapest, with cast and crew interviews; and “A Dress Worth Waiting For,” about the design and on-set use of the wedding dress worn by Cote de Pablo.

In December 2025, two months after the finale began streaming, NCIS: Tony & Ziva was canceled. That came after John McNamara told TV Insider they “shot a different ending, much darker, much more of a cliffhanger. But when I finally looked at the cut and the wonderful work that the actors did and the director did, and how much I felt really connected to Tony and Ziva in that apartment with the picture of Henry, I really felt like that’s the end of the story. That if we’re going to do something else big and thriller-ish and whatever, let’s save that for Season 2.”

Take the quiz below, then let us know how you did in the comments section.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Streaming now, Paramount+