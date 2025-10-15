‘DWTS’ Fans Want Kym Johnson to Become a Judge After Dedication Night Guest Spot

Dancing With the Stars fans loved Kym Johnson‘s return as a guest judge so much that they want to see her join the series full-time.

Johnson joined Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli on the DWTS judges panel during the show’s Tuesday, October 15, Dedication Night episode. “Thanks for having me back in the ballroom @dancingwiththestars on such a special night!” Johnson wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 15. “All of the dances were so amazing and the emotions were running high! Who was your fav? 💕.”

In the post’s comments, fans expressed their hopes to see Johnson become a permanent judge on DWTS Season 35. “You’re a natural at the judges table! Loved watching you tonight ❤️,” one person wrote, while another added, “I love the feedback you gave to every dancer you would be a great addition to the judges table!!”

“Best guest judge ever, I support a full time placement my dear!🫶🏽💞,” another person declared. Someone else shared, “You were absolutely FANTASTIC as a judge!!! Hopefully DWTS makes you permanent!!!!”

“Please be a permanent judge,” a different commenter wrote. “The critiques and tips you provided allow for the contestants to understand their areas to work on. Beautifully done❤️.”

Over on X, one person praised Johnson for being “completely fair & rational” with the critiques she gave the show’s contestants. “Kym is showing us the type of judge we could’ve had this whole time,” another person added.

“Notice how Kym actually gives them something to work on along with examples….this was lacking…kym would like a permanent job here,” a different X user posted, while someone else stated, “Kym is doing such an amazing job as a judge. She’s giving them critiques and giving them examples to visualize HOW to improve for future dances that might have similar technique. Let’s give her a permanent spot on this panel.”

During Tuesday’s episode, Johnson complimented all the contestants while also providing helpful feedback on how to improve their technique. “I think I can help you with one little thing,” she told Elaine Hendrix before demonstrating with Hough where to properly place her hands on her partner Alan Bersten‘s arms.

Giving Scott Hoying some tips about posture, she shared, “If you think about getting a ruler behind your back, and then putting your head to the ruler — it just crept in a little bit to Rylee [Arnold]. And then, it gets a little bit more drive action off your standing leg, which will get you gliding across the floor a little more.”

Johnson notably competed as a pro on 15 seasons of DWTS from 2006 to 2017. She took home the Mirrorball trophy twice with partners Donny Osmond and Hines Ward. Like many DWTS pros and contestants, she found love with her Season 20 partner, Robert Herjavec, and the couple tied the knot in 2016.

