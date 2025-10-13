Since 2011, fans have been watching Ree Drummond whip up delicious meals on The Pioneer Woman. But while her kitchen on the show has a very homey feel, it’s not actually the kitchen in Drummond’s own home.

So, where does Drummond film The Pioneer Woman, and why doesn’t she use her own kitchen? Scroll down for everything we know about the location and more.

Where is The Pioneer Woman filmed?

The show is actually filmed at The Lodge on Drummond’s ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. “The Lodge is a guest house on our ranch,” Drummond explained on her blog in 2021. “And when we filmed the pilot for my Food Network show back in 2011, I decided to do it there.”

Why doesn’t Ree Drummond film in her own kitchen?

As Drummond explained on her blog, “I often used The Lodge kitchen for events and gatherings [and] my house was full of kids at the time [we shot the pilot].”

After the pilot was picked up by Food Network, Drummond realized that The Lodge “worked so well” as a backdrop for the show. “My production team and I decided to keep filming there,” she added. “The Lodge holds a lot of people, and working there also allows me to ‘go home’ at the end of the day and plop on the sofa.”

Can you visit The Pioneer Woman set?

Yes, fans can actually pay a visit to The Lodge at Drummond’s Pawhuska ranch.

In September, Drummond revealed on Instagram that The Lodge is opened for free tours. “By popular demand, we have brought back free Lodge tours every day (except Sunday ⛪️) for the next couple of months,” Drummond wrote. “They’re in full force this weekend, and now on weekdays if that’s more your speed.”

To visit, fans just have to stop in at Drummond’s nearby restaurant, The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, and pick up a free ticket on the day they want to take a tour. “You’ll love walking through The Lodge at your leisure. She isn’t fancy but she sure is welcoming,” Drummond promised.

Make sure to visit The Pioneer Woman Mercantile website before planning a trip, though, as the touring schedule is often modified based on Drummond’s filming schedule and other needs.

The Pioneer Woman, Saturdays, 10a/9c, Food Network