‘The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond Makes Surprise Retirement Announcement

Ree Drummond is retiring — at least from writing cookbooks.

In an interview with People published on Wednesday, September 17, the Food Network star revealed that her upcoming cookbook, The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes, was initially supposed to be her last.

“This is my ninth cookbook, and I had decided at a certain point that this would be my final cookbook,” Drummond shared. “I know that sounds sad and crazy, but I feel that I’ve kind of told the stories I want to tell with food, and I’m just going to keep making my favorite things.”

Drummond went on to note that a 10th cookbook is in the works, adding, “That will definitely be my last.”

Drummond didn’t spill more details about her 10th and final cookbook, but teased that her upcoming cookbook — which hits bookshelves on October 28 — will feature some of her culinary “greatest hits.”

“I really started examining what I was cooking day in and day out, week in and week out. And even though I would make new things and try new things, I just always kept going back to my go-to classics,” the Pioneer Woman star stated. “Naturally, I have refined and tweaked and improved the cooking times, the methods, but I hadn’t ever really gone back to update the original recipes, so I thought, ‘Gosh, why don’t I just tackle all of my essential recipes, which is how I consider these, but incorporate all of these improvements?’ Some of them are small but meaningful tweaks and others are a little bit more considerable.”

Outside of the cookbook world, Drummond just released her new QVC apparel and food line, Ree by The Pioneer Woman, on Wednesday. “They seem like two categories that don’t have a lot to do with each other, but in my weird little world, they’re very linked,” the TV personality told People of her latest project. “Even in the early days of my Food Network show, I would get emails and social media messages about, ‘I made your meatloaf. It was amazing. It was so good. Can you tell me where you got your shirt that you wore when you made the meatloaf?'”

The Ree by The Pioneer Woman clothing line features styles ranging in sizes from XXS to 5XL and prices from $42 to $139. “This is really a collection that reflects what is in my closet and what I reach for over and over and over,” Drummond said.

Earlier this year, Drummond and her family launched a new YouTube series, Drummond Ranch. (Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, share five kids — Alex, 28, Paige, 26, Bryce, 23, Jamar, 22, and Todd, 21.)

“Saddle up and come along for the ride as Paige Drummond moves home to be the first sibling to return to the ranch as an adult, and what a day in the life looks like not just for her, but for her dad Ladd and his brother Tim, Paige’s younger brothers, and the Drummond Ranch cowboys, many of whom grew up on the ranch themselves,” the show’s official description reads.

Ree, meanwhile, “takes a supporting role in these action-packed videos about cattle ranching, family business, cowboys, weather challenges, growing up, moving home, and all the highs and lows that come with a working ranch,” per the description.