‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Misses $64,000 Win, But Got Lucky in Another Way

A Wheel of Fortune contestant lost out on taking home $64,000 on the game show on a puzzle many thought was easy. But his fun personality made him a winner with fans, especially after making sassy comments about how he was planning to spend alone time with his wife after the show.

Titus Stevens, from Bakersfield, California, played against Anam Khan, from Long Island, New York, and Jacob Cramer, from Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 10. Stevens said that he and his wife didn’t have a wedding reception or anniversary celebration after they got married, so they were excited about their trip to Los Angeles to be on Wheel of Fortune.

“The hotel room, the drinks are there. Man, it’s on and cracking,” he told host Ryan Seacrest during the introductions. “A lot of sugar going on tonight. Furniture moving.” He made Seacrest crack up throughout the episode.

Khan, a game lover, solved the first toss-up. Cramer, a teacher, solved the second one. They both landed on Bankrupt during the first puzzle. Stevens swooped in and solved “Arguing with the Printer” for $2,500, and took the lead.

During the next round, when he sped through the puzzle, Seacrest asked Stevens, “Do you have someplace to be?”

“I do, Ryan, I told you that,” he joked.

Stevens landed on Bankrupt during the round. Cramer solved “The Proof Is In The Pudding” and took the lead with $6,650. Stevens took back the lead when he solved the Prize Puzzle — “Modeling My New Swimsuit” — and won a trip to Costa Rica. This gave him a total of $14,238. When the trip was being introduced, Stevens danced at his podium.

Stevens solved two of the three Triple Toss Ups, with Craner swooping in to solve the last one. Stevens also solved the last puzzle — “I Wouldn’t Change a Thing.” He ended the game with $19,828. Craner took home $8,650. Kahn had $1,000.

For the Bonus Round, Stevens chose “What Are You Doing?” as the category. He brought his wife, Dolores, with him.

“I told him some things about us tonight. I’m sorry,” Stevens said to his wife.

“Dolores, let’s just say, I heard you have plans,” Seacrest said. “If you still show up.”

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Stevens chose “B,C,D, and O.” His puzzle then looked like “_O_N_ TO C_O_R _R_CT_CE.”

As the clock counted down, Stevens guessed “Going to Color Practice,” “Clear,” “Phone.” He couldn’t get “Going to Choir Practice.”

He could have taken home another $45,000 to give him a total of $64,828. “You’ll be at the hotel in minutes,” Seacrest joked.

Fans thought Stevens was hilarious during the episode. “Good luck, Titus! Hope you got laid after missing the Bonus Puzzle,” a Reddit user said. “What a funny contestant. Didn’t feel forced or phony, just a genuine goober.”

“He was such a ham. I love him,” said one last fan.

