‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant ‘Speechless’ After $65,000 Win – Fans React

Wheel of Fortune contestant was at a loss for words on Thursday’s (October 9) episode after nailing the Bonus Round puzzle and walking away with over $65,000.

The contestant in question was Kristyn Lyerly, a pickleball and softball player from Woodridge, Illinois, who was up against Dan Brumbacher, a newlywed from Studio City, Los Angeles, and Brittanie Ramsey, a former kindergarten teacher from Auburndale, Florida.

Lyerly took an early lead after solving the Round 1 puzzle, giving her $5,700, though Brumbacher and Ramsey weren’t too far behind. Heading into the Express Round, Brumbacher followed closely with $3,000, while Ramsey had $1,950.

However, Lyerly increased her lead after nailing the “Event” puzzle in the Express Round, earning her $1,900 and a wine tasting trip to Greece worth $11,198.

Brumbacher fired back with a couple of correct solves in the Triple Tossup, but it wasn’t enough to stop Lyerly, who went on to win the episode with a total of $25,648 in cash and prizes.

Heading into the Bonus Round, Lyerly selected the “Event” category and introduced host Ryan Seacrest to her husband, John, who was there to support her at the side of the stage.

Faced with a two-word puzzle, Lyerly picked the additional letters “C, D, H, and A” to go with the already given “R, S, T, L, N, and E.” The “C” and “H” proved helpful as they provided the first letter of each word, giving her a puzzle board that read: “H E A _ _ / D _ _ N _ _ _ R.”

It didn’t take long for Lyerly to shout out the correct answer, “Heavy Downpour.”

Seacrest then opened the prize envelope to reveal Lyerly won an extra $40,000, giving her a total of $65,648, plus a trip to Greece.

“I’m… I… I’m speechless,” Lyerly said. “Thank you so much!”

Fans jumped onto social media to share their reactions to Lyerly’s big win, with one YouTube commenter writing, “Way to go, Kristyn! You got that right!”

“Kristyn what a night and here is a cherry on top! $40,000 congratulations!” said another.

Another quipped, “Kristyn, here comes a downpour of cash: $40,000.”

“Kristyn, ca-ching ca-ching, you just won $40,000!!!!!!” said another.

“Great job, Kristyn!” wrote one fan.

Did you figure out this Bonus Puzzle? What did you think of Thursday’s episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

