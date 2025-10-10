The first season of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy may still be months away — it will premiere in early 2026 — but we already know that’s not all we’ll get from the series following a group of young cadets.

The Paramount+ series, like others in the franchise, was given an early renewal and will return for Season 2. The news came during New York Comic Con in October 2024. Read on for everything we know so far about what to expect from that season.

When will Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 2 premiere?

It’s much too early to even begin to speculate since we don’t have an exact premiere date for Season 1 yet.

Who’s in the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 2 cast?

We’ll have to wait to see who makes it to the end of Season 1 first. But the first season’s cast is led by Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena. She’s also a long-lived half-Lanthanite.

Playing the Starfleet Academy cadets are: Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir, an orphan with a troubled past – and unlikely Starfleet cadet; Karim Diané as Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet who dreams of becoming a medical officer; Kerrice Brooks as Series Acclimation Mil, a.k.a. Sam, the first of her kind to ever attend Starfleet Academy; George Hawkins as Darem Reymi, an aspiring captain from a wealthy home world; Bella Shepard as Genesis Lythe, an admiral’s daughter determined to make her own name in Starfleet; and Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid and daughter of the president of Betazed.

Reprising their roles in previous Star Trek series are Robert Picardo as The Doctor, Tig Notaro as Jett Reno, and Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance.

Gina Yashere recurs as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem’Hadar hybrid who is the chancellor’s First Officer and Cadet Master. Also recurring is Tatiana Maslany.

And Paul Giamatti recurs as part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka, Season 1’s villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.

What will Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 2 be about?

We’ll have to wait to see where the first season leaves off for anything plot related that may need resolution.

The series follows “a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism,” according to Paramount+. “Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

Is there a Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 2 trailer?

Not yet! There won’t be one until the first season has been released in full.

Will Star Trek: Starfleet Academy return for Season 3?

It’s too early to tell.