‘Star Trek’s ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Starfleet Academy’ Stars Are Beaming in Our SDCC Studio (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Comic-Con
Maarten de Boer

We may not be transported across the universe, but we sure feel energized after seeing the portraits from the casts of two of Paramount+’s Star Trek shows at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

The stars and executive producers of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (currently airing its third season and renewed through its fifth and final) and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (premiering in 2026) stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio on Saturday, July 26, and in addition to sharing some details about what’s coming up, they posed for photos. Check them out below.

On hand for Strange New Worlds were stars Rebecca Romijn, Christina Chong, Ethan Peck, Paul Wesley, and Jess Bush, along with executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, fresh out of their panel during which they announced that Season 4 will include a puppet episode! (The hair on Puppet Pike? Perfect.)

And introducing the world to Starfleet Academy were stars Holly Hunter, Robert Picardo, Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, and Karim Diane, as well as executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. Their part of the Star Trek Universe panel unveiled a new trailer and revealed character details about the new captain (Hunter), villain (Paul Giamatti), and cadets.

Scroll down to check out all the Star Trek portraits for Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy.

Paul Wesley, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, and Jess Bush — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Paul Wesley, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, and Jess Bush

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

The minds behind the show: Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers

Christina Chong — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Christina Chong

Christina Chong — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Christina Chong — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Christina Chong — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Ethan Peck — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Ethan Peck

Ethan Peck — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Ethan Peck — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Ethan Peck — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Jess Bush — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Jess Bush

Jess Bush — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Jess Bush — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Jess Bush — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Paul Wesley — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Paul Wesley

Paul Wesley — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Paul Wesley — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Paul Wesley — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Rebecca Romijn — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Rebecca Romijn

Rebecca Romijn — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Rebecca Romijn — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Rebecca Romijn — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Rebecca Romijn and Christina Chong — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Rebecca Romijn and Christina Chong

Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, and Christina Chong — 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, and Christina Chong

Karim Diane, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, Alex Kurtzman, George Hawkins, Sandro Rosta, Holly Hunter, and Noga Landau — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Karim Diane, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, executive producer Alex Kurtzman, George Hawkins, Sandro Rosta, Holly Hunter, and executive producer Noga Landau

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau, the minds behind Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Bella Shepard — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Bella Shepard

Bella Shepard — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Bella Shepard — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Bella Shepard — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
George Hawkins— 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

George Hawkins

George Hawkins — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
George Hawkins — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
George Hawkins — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Holly Hunter — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Holly Hunter

Holly Hunter — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Holly Hunter — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Holly Hunter — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Holly Hunter — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Karim Diane — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Karim Diane

Karim Diane — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Karim Diane — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Karim Diane — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Kerrice Brooks — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Kerrice Brooks

Kerrice Brooks — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Kerrice Brooks — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Kerrice Brooks — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Robert Picardo — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Robert Picardo

Robert Picardo — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Robert Picardo — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Robert Picardo — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Sandro Rosta — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Sandro Rosta

Sandro Rosta — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer
Sandro Rosta — 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Maarten de Boer

Star Trek

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Akiva Goldsman

Alex Kurtzman

Bella Shepard

Christina Chong

Ethan Peck

George Hawkins

Henry Alonso Myers

Holly Hunter

Jess Bush

Karim Diane

Kerrice Brooks

Noga Landau

Paul Wesley

Rebecca Romijn

Robert Picardo

Sandro Rosta




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Swamp People' stars Ashley Jones and Junior Edwards.
1
‘Swamp People’ Stars Announce Devastating Death & Fans Are Heartbroken
Interview With the Vampire and Talamasca - San Diego Comic-Con 2025 portraits
2
‘IWTV’ & ‘Talamasca’ Stars Light up Our Comic-Con Studio
Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid,
3
‘IWTV’ Stars on Frankee & Eamon-Inspired Louis & Lestat in Season 3
Jenny and Dave Marrs
4
HGTV Stars Jenny & Dave Marrs Thank Fans for ‘Outpouring of Love’ After Devastating Loss
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood's Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater, and 'Outlander's Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin pose for potraits at TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine's SDCC 2025 studio
5
See ‘Outlander’ & ‘Blood of My Blood’s Stars Take Over Our SDCC 2025 Portrait Studio