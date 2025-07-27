We may not be transported across the universe, but we sure feel energized after seeing the portraits from the casts of two of Paramount+’s Star Trek shows at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

The stars and executive producers of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (currently airing its third season and renewed through its fifth and final) and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (premiering in 2026) stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio on Saturday, July 26, and in addition to sharing some details about what’s coming up, they posed for photos. Check them out below.

On hand for Strange New Worlds were stars Rebecca Romijn, Christina Chong, Ethan Peck, Paul Wesley, and Jess Bush, along with executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, fresh out of their panel during which they announced that Season 4 will include a puppet episode! (The hair on Puppet Pike? Perfect.)

And introducing the world to Starfleet Academy were stars Holly Hunter, Robert Picardo, Sandro Rosta, Bella Shepard, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, and Karim Diane, as well as executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. Their part of the Star Trek Universe panel unveiled a new trailer and revealed character details about the new captain (Hunter), villain (Paul Giamatti), and cadets.

Scroll down to check out all the Star Trek portraits for Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy.