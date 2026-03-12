‘Starfleet’ Finale, Return to Virgin River, Remembering Roberta Flack, St. Patrick’s Day ‘Ghosts’

The Federation is on trial in the action-packed season finale of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Netflix‘s soapy Virgin River returns for a seventh season. A documentary celebrates the life and career of Grammy-winning singer Roberta Flack. A St. Patrick’s Day episode of Ghosts finds a temporarily visible Hetty helping out at Jay’s restaurant.

Brooke Palmer/Paramount+

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Season Finale

“As far as final exams go, this one is a doozy,” engineer and commander Jett Reno (Tig Notaro) tells her skeleton crew of cadets, the last line of defense against the vengeful Nus Braka (a gleefully hammy Paul Giamatti), who’s trapped the entire Federation behind a potentially devastating minefield. In the eventful and plus-sized Season 1 finale of the latest Trek spinoff, Braka puts all of Starfleet on trial, with Capt. Nahla Ake (Holly Hunter), the defendant and Caleb’s (Sandro Rosta) fugitive mother, Anisha Mir (Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany), as juror and potential executioner. Back on the Athena, the only vessel outside the formidable weapon wall, Reno coaches her young team through what is no longer a training exercise: “One emergency at a time.”

Netflix

Virgin River

Season Premiere

The popular romantic drama based on the novels by Robyn Carr picks up its seventh season in the wake of Mel’s marriage to Jack (Martin Henderson). But it’s anything but a honeymoon for the Northern California community when Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) and her twin babies go missing following the discovery of drug-dealing Calvin’s body. Amid the intrigue, Mel and Jack take steps toward adoption while Denny (Kai Bradbury) and Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) anticipate the birth of their first child.

Courtesy of HBO

OWN Spotlight

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

Music fans of a certain age will remember the first time they heard Roberta Flack sing “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” She killed it softly with her songs, the first artist to win back-to-back Record of the Year Grammy Awards (in 1973 and 1974) on her way to a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. The life and career of Flack, who died at 88 in February 2025, is the subject of a two-hour documentary profile using her own words through archival footage, with commentary from the late Rev. Jesse Jackson and fellow artists including Peabo Bryson.

Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

It’s St. Patrick’s Day at Woodstone, which means it’s the one day a year that the proudly Irish Hetty (the fabulous Rebecca Wisocky) can be seen by and interact with the living. Series star Rose McIver directs a terrific episode in which each of the storylines pays dividends. Most notably, Hetty’s unexpected excursion into the world of menial labor, when she volunteers to step in to replace a waiter (Emmy winner Jeff Hiller) at Jay’s restaurant, whom she drives away with her attitude. Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) isn’t thrilled, but he’s got other worries, including his sister Bela’s (Punam Patel) weird but funny love triangle involving dream lover Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) and popular ghost-sitter Kyle (Ben Feldman).

Warrick Page/HBO Max

The Pitt

9/8c

With computers still down, the emergency room at Pittsburgh’s Trauma Medical Center spends the 4 pm hour dealing with victims of a water-park collapse. “This place is relentless,” says newbie med student Ogilvie (Lucas Iverson), who gets caught up in a particularly grisly case. “I’m not sure it’s healthy for anybody.” Even so, the beat goes on, causing one doctor to have a panic attack with several hours yet to go on their grueling 4th of July shift.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: