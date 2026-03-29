The Star Trek franchise has a long history, and the new series on Paramount+ have just been adding to that.

The newest is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, following the young cadets at the titular school and led by Holly Hunter as the chancellor. The concept seems to lend itself to multiple seasons, and it was even renewed for its second before the first had even premiered.

However, on March 23, the show’s future was decided. Read on for everything we know so far about a Starfleet Academy Season 3.

Will there be a Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 3?

No, there won’t be. On March 23, it was announced that the newest Paramount+ series in the franchise is ending with its second season.

“We’re incredibly proud of the ambition, passion, and creativity that went into bringing Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to life,” CBS Studios and Paramount+ said in a statement (via Variety). “The series introduced audiences to a bold new group of characters, welcomed familiar faces, and expanded the Star Trek universe in exciting new ways. We’re grateful to Alex Kurtzman, Noga Landau, Gaia Violo, and the entire cast and crew who pushed storytelling boundaries in the spirit of Gene Roddenberry‘s vision. We look forward to sharing the upcoming second and final season with everyone, and continuing to celebrate the cast, crew, and all that was accomplished with this series.”

When will Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 2 premiere?

That has yet to be announced, but it has been filmed.

What could we have seen in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 3?

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman told TV Insider after the Season 1 finale that Paul Giamatti, whose part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka was locked up once again, will not be back for Season 2. However, the hope was to see him again.

“There’s nothing we want more than to bring Paul back and there’s nothing Paul wants more than to come back, so we are going to figure that out in Season 3,” he added. Sadly, now that means the Season 1 finale was the last time we’ll see Giamatti.

Ahead of the series premiere, Kurtzman had also pointed out to us that Starfleet Academy “could go forever because you have the four years of our current cadets, and then it would be really interesting to follow them and see what happens once they’re deployed. But then you have every year a whole new class.”