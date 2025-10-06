‘The Price Is Right’ Celebrates Breast Cancer Survivors & Fighters in Special Episode (VIDEO)

The Price Is Right is honoring those who have fought breast cancer and those who are currently fighting through it on a special episode. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the game show dedicates an episode to the disease every season.

The episode will air on Tuesday, October 7, at 11 am EST on CBS. Contestants share their stories of survival and play games such as Lucky Seven, Gridlock, and The Grand Game. Those games have the players aiming to win cars, exotic trips, including Costa Rica, the French Riviera, and the Hamptons, and a chance to win up to $20,000.

Host Drew Carey started off the episode with “Welcome, everybody, to a very special show. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. So, with that, the whole audience is breast cancer fighters, survivors, and supporters.”

“They’re all going to share their stories. We hope we have as many winners as possible today,” he said. The crowd was filled with women wearing pink, the color that represents breast cancer. They all cheered and supported one another. The models, Carey, and announcer George Gray even wore pink to support breast cancer fighters.

One of the contestants, Lacretia, celebrated her 60th birthday on The Price Is Right. “I’m a breast cancer survivor, first stage, seven years,” she said. Lacretia had the chance to win a car.



Drew Carey shook her hand and thanked her for sharing her story. “Thank you all for sharing today, because there are a lot of people at home who have the same thing happening with other types of cancer as well. We just want you to know that you’re not alone. There are people out there who are surviving it and can help you. Don’t give up,” he said.

See photos from the episode below and tune in to the special episode on Tuesday.