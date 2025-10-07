‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Loses Car After Show Makes Big Change

A Wheel of Fortune contestant, who is a teacher, lost out on taking home a new car after he couldn’t solve the Bonus Puzzle. The game show also made a big change to the set this week to coincide with the theme.

“Look at this set!” Vanna White said. “Beautiful.”

“I know,” Ryan Seacrest responded. “It looks delicious, actually.”

The doors that the hosts came out of had the classic wheels and circles on them, but this time they were candy dots and Twizzlers. On the rest of the set were gummy bears, an ice cream stand, gumballs, macaroons, and more. The words “Wheel of Fortune” on the floor were gummy candies surrounded by Swedish Fish. This was all because the theme for the week is “Living the Sweet Life.”

“I like the candy-themed set!!!” A YouTube user said.

“I love this week, all about candy! I could just eat the stage!” commented another.

Wendell Hundall, from Aurora, Colorado, buzzed in on the first toss-up when only two letters were on the board. He guessed “I Want Candy” for $1,000. During the second toss-up, Rob Schwandt, from Riverside, California, guessed “Banana Dress” for the second one in “What Are You Wearing?” Seacrest told him no. Hundall, a non-competitive person, solved “Pajama Pants.”

“Banana Dress. I don’t feel too bad about poking fun at Rob since he was the big winner tonight. This had me laughing out loud,” a Reddit user said.

Hundell took the lead on the first puzzle with $11,200 after solving “Looking For Constellations.” He also solved the next puzzle after Schwandt landed on Bankrupt.

Schwandt took the lead when he landed on the Express Wedge during the Prize Puzzle. He won a trip to Spain after solving “Wanderlust-Worthy.” The teacher put $18,598 in his bank.

He also put $10,000 in his bank when he solved all three of the Triple Toss Ups. Schwandt added $1,700 to his total when he solved the final puzzle, “Refrigerator Artwork.” He had a total of $30,298. Hundell took home $12,900. Emily Wong, a twin mom, from Fresno, California, didn’t have any money, so Wheel of Fortune gave her $1,000.

Schwandt brought his mom, wife, and two of his kids along with him. He chose “Person” for his Bonus Round category. After the game show gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Schwandt chose “H,M,C, and A.”

His puzzle then looked like “_ _S_ _NAR_ _ _LMMA_ER.” As the clock counted down, Schwandt guessed, “Visionary…. not commander. Mayor?” But, he couldn’t guess it.

The puzzle was “Visionary Filmmaker.” He lost out on taking home a Toyota. Schwandt groaned, and Ryan Seacrest lightly hit him on the arm with the card, telling him he still took home a lot of money.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock