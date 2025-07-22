Christina Haack Celebrates Birthday in Vegas With Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa

Christina Haack brushed off the HGTV cancellation blues by partying with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa.

The trio enjoyed a short and sweet trip to Las Vegas in celebration of Haack’s birthday. “​​What happens in Vegas…ends up on Instagram 😏🎲🍾,” Heather captioned several photos from the extravagant getaway via Instagram on Monday, July 21. “Quick 24 hour trip to Vegas with the crew to celebrate Christina’s birthday!! 🎂🥂🎉.”

Haack called the trip “too much fun” in the post’s comments, adding, “Thank you for all the cute decor as well.. @theheatherraeelmoussa …loved it all 😍🥰21 x 2 🙌.”

Heather’s post featured several photos of herself, Tarek, Haack, and Haack’s boyfriend, Christopher Larocca. The group and more of Haack’s friends rang in her 42nd birthday with a day at the pool and a night dining out at a fancy Sin City restaurant.

Tarek reshared Heather’s post via his Instagram Story on Monday. “Now back to work 😅,” he captioned the upload.

On her own Instagram Story, Haack posted a sweet selfie she snapped with her boyfriend during the trip. “This guy. Always making everything fun and EASY,” she wrote. “Thank you for being you. Infinite gratitude ❤️.”

Haack and Tarek — who share kids Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9 — were married from 2009 to 2016 and finalized their split in 2018. Tarek wed Heather in 2021, and the couple welcomed their son, Tristan, in January 2023. (Haack also shares her 5-year-old son, Hudson, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, to whom she was married from 2018 to 2021.)

In the years since her and Tarek’s split, she has developed a close friendship with her ex and his new wife. Earlier this year, the trio joined forces for their new HGTV show, The Flip Off, on which Tarek and Heather competed against Haack to score the biggest financial gain for their respective house flips.

Earlier this month, multiple outlets reported that the series will return for a second season, although filming has not yet begun. However, two of the group’s TV shows — Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas — joined the lineup of recent HGTV cancellations.

Haack reacted to the news by sharing several photos of her family’s summer activities via Instagram on Saturday, July 19. “Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing,” she captioned the slideshow before joking, “Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding ❤️🤪.”

Fans shared their disappointment in Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussa‘s cancellations in the post’s comments. “The 3 best shows on HGTV were Christina on the Coast, The Flipping ElMoussas, and Izzy Does It. WTF is HGTV doing?!” one user wrote, while another fan added, “I’m convinced that you, Tarek, and Heather were carrying HGTV and they made a really crazy/bad decision.”

Other HGTV series to get the axe include Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach. Some shows, such as Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers and Rehab Addict, have postponed new episode releases until later this year.