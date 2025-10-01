“We form a bond stronger than blood,” Captain Don Hart (Chris O’Donnell) tells his firehouse. “Because ours is a family forged in fire.” The firehouse family on 9-1-1: Nashville is also related by blood as well — and more than they originally know at the beginning.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at a new promo for ABC‘s newest drama, premiering on Thursday, October 9, after 9-1-1‘s Season 9 premiere, and it not only hints at what has already been revealed in a trailer — Don is going to have two sons at the 113, Ryan (Michael Provost) and stripper-turned-firefighter Blue (Hunter McVey) — but also some complicated relationships for the parents involved there.

Don’s married to Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) — Ryan’s their son — and we get a taste of her rivalry with Blue’s mom Dixie (LeAnn Rimes) in our promo. “You’re trying to steal my husband,” Blythe accuses Dixie, who argues, “You stole him first.”

Showrunner Rashad Raisani previously told TV Insider that former backup singer Dixie “always felt like she deserved more than she got. As our series starts, she’s going to try and take what’s hers.”

In the video, Blythe also warns her husband, “There’s things about him that you’re not aware of,” and we see a heavily redacted file at one point. We’ll have to see if those two things are connected.

Watch the full promo above for more, including a look at some of the explosive emergencies and rescues.

9-1-1: Nashville is the newest spinoff in the hit franchise. It’s described as “a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.” Fans can expect what they get from 9-1-1 — this promo certainly proves that will be true — with the addition of music, given its setting.

The series, in addition to O’Donnell, Capshaw, Rimes, Provost, and McVey, stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Hailey Kilgore, and Juani Feliz. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, Rashad Raisani, Chris O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett serve as executive producers. It is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television

9-1-1: Nashville, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 9/8c, ABC