‘The Price Is Right’ Player Has Wild $121,000 Clock Game Win – See Drew Carey’s Reaction

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey was left shocked after a contestant had a wild win on The Clock Game. The game show contestant walked away with multiple prizes and made it to the showcase for the total winnings of $121,731.

Ashton Hildebrand won the second item up for bid, which was six designer handbags. He bid the highest bid of $2,000. Since the bags altogether were $2,318, he got to play a game for even more prizes.

He played Clock Game, which is where a contestant has to guess the price of the item in front of them. Drew Carey tells them higher or lower, depending on what they say. They have 30 seconds to get it exactly in order to win the prize and move on to the next one.

The first item was a Vitamix 48-inch blender. The blender cost $550. Ashton started at $399. As Carey directed him on the price, Ashton hit $550 in four seconds.

The next item was a dining table and two chairs for $782. Ashton started at $1,000, and Carey guided him lower. He got to $782 with 15 seconds left on the clock. Ashton screamed “Wooooo!” and jumped up and down.

“Man, we’re dealing with a pro right there,” Carey laughed as Ashton ran to hug the models and look at his prizes.

Along with the two items he guessed the prices on, Ashton also went home with an over-the-range microwave, a 30-inch freestanding gas range, a dishwasher, and a French door fridge, worth $5,596.

“He played that game so well,” the host said.

Ashton moved on to the Showcase Showdown Round, where he spun a 95 on the wheel. He won the Showdown and moved on to the Showcase.

In the Showcase, he faced off against Barrett. Ashton bid $31,585 on a bedroom set, a trip to Orlando, Florida, and a 2026 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS. The actual retail price was $43,649, which was a difference of $12,064, but it didn’t matter because Barrett went over. So, Ashton won the Showcase. He took home a total of $121,731 in prizes.