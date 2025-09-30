Charli D’Amelio is returning to the ballroom during the September 30 episode of Dancing With the Stars. This year’s contestants will be dancing to viral TikTok songs, which makes it the perfect night for the social media star to come back and hit the dance floor herself once again.

Not only will Charli perform with the Dancing With the Stars troupe, she’ll also reunite with pro partner Mark Ballas, whom she won the Mirrorball trophy with. Scroll down for a refresh on Charli’s Dancing With the Stars journey and what was going on with her family during that time.

When did Charli D’Amelio win Dancing With the Stars?

Charli won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars in 2022. It was the first season of the show that did not air on ABC, airing only live on Disney+ instead (now, DWTS is live simultaneously on both the network and streamer).

In the finale, she beat runner-up Gabby Windey (partnered with Valentin Chmerkovskiy), third place finisher Wayne Brady (partnered with Witney Carson), and Shangela (partnered with Gleb Savchenko), who came in fourth place. Charli’s mom, Heidi D’Amelio, was also a contestant on the season, finishing in eighth place with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

During the Semifinals and Finals, Charli and Gabby both received perfect scores for both of their dances, so it really came down to viewer votes that determined the winner.

What happened between the D’Amelios during Dancing With the Stars?

Charli’s parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, nearly ended their marriage during the time when Heidi and Charli were competing on Dancing With the Stars.

As Marc explained on a 2023 episode of The D’Amelio Show, “It kind of hit me all at once. All of a sudden, I turned around, my life has turned upside down. My kids didn’t need me, my wife didn’t need me. I really felt lonely. “I wasn’t appreciated. I think my first reason was [to] burn this s**t down. It went from zero to 100, like, I’m done. I’m done with this marriage.”

Marc revealed that he and his wife began fighting every single night. “There were days we’d go without talking,” he admitted. “I talked about divorce. It sucks that [Charli’s sister] Dixie and Charli had to see their parents fight and they had to hear the word divorce. I think they saw a really perfect situation crumbling.”

Heidi gave an update on the relationship during her appearance on the For the Girls podcast in April 2024. “I just feel so different now in the best way. You know, we’re now empty nesters. and Mark and I are just enjoying this phase of our life and I’m almost coming into the marriage as a new person, because I stand so tall in my shoes now,” she shared.

Therapy and committing to the marriage helped them get through the difficult time. “After almost 24 years, it’s a very exciting time for us individually because we’re doing our own work individually too, like fulfilling our lives and then when we come together and talk about it, we’re just in such a different place,” Heidi concluded.

