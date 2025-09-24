[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Week 2.]

Hilaria Baldwin was on the edge of her seat when the results were read during the Tuesday, September 23, episode of Dancing With the Stars. With a double elimination on the line and 11 pairs already confirmed to be moving on to Week 3, Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko were one of three teams left hoping to be called as safe in the dance competition reality series.

The author and wellness influencer, along with NBA all-star Baron Davis, who was partnered with Britt Stewart, and actor Corey Feldman (Stand By Me; The Lost Boys), who was paired with Jenna Johnson, were on pins and needles, as they waited for Alfonso Ribeiro to read the final results. Baldwin was thrilled to hear her name announced as the contestant who’s moving ahead in the competition, and reacted to Davis and Feldman’s eliminations in a post-show interview with TV Insider.

“One of the most surprising things about this show has been how close I have gotten, how we’ve all gotten, with every single person here,” Baldwin shared. “So, no matter what, it’s sad.”

She added that she cried, not out of fear of going home herself, but for Davis and Feldman, who are no longer contenders for the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy. “I was brought to tears because you fall in love with these people and you see how hard they work, and we all just want to dance,” she explained. “It could have been us. I just don’t want anyone to ever be sad ever. It’s really hard to say goodbye to our friends.”

Despite the lows that come with being a contender on DWTS, Baldwin admitted that the highs are worth it, and for that reason, she feels her husband, Alec Baldwin (Knots Landing), should sign up for a future season.

“I think he totally should do the show. I should win the Mirrorball trophy [this season] and later, he can do the show,” Baldwin said with a wry smile. “Then, I can hold it over him. He has so many awards! He keeps them all in one room, and you go in and you realize how many there are and they’re all looking at you!”

Meanwhile, Savchenko believes that his partner’s desire to win the Mirrorball trophy is achievable. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a partner like Hilaria,” the pro dancer raved. “I feel like I’m driving a Ferrari on a Sunday morning with no L.A. traffic. I feel so blessed like I’m back into my competition days. She’s all about artful dance. She’s such a hard worker. I’m just grateful for every single day [and] for every single moment that I get to spend with Hilaria.”

Although Baldwin and Savchenko was the last to be called safe, it doesn’t necessarily mean they were in the bottom three with Davis and Feldman. The results were read in no particular order, with the contestants who had the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes being sent home.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.