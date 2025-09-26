Tim Allen Forgives His Father’s Killer After Charlie Kirk Widow’s Inspirational Speech

Tim Allen has forgiven the man who killed his father more than 60 years ago, inspired by Erika Kirk’s powerful eulogy for her husband, Charlie Kirk, in which she forgave his killer.

The Shifting Gears star took to X on Thursday (September 25), writing, “When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: “That man… that young man… I forgive him.” That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad.”

He added, “I will say those words now as I type: “I forgive the man who killed my father.” Peace be with you all.”

Allen’s father died in 1964 when a drunk driver struck his car. The Home Improvement alum was only 11 years old at the time and over the last six decades has struggled to come to terms with what happened.

When Erika Kirk spoke the words on the man who killed her husband: “That man… that young man… I forgive him.” That moment deeply affected me. I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad. I will say those words now as I type: “ I forgive the man who… — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) September 25, 2025

“It changed everything forever,” Allen told AARP in a 2012 interview. “Part of me still doesn’t trust that things are going to work out all right. I knew my father was dead, but I was never satisfied with why he was dead. I wanted answers that minute from God. ‘Do you think this is funny? Do you think this is necessary?’ And I’ve had a tumultuous relationship with my creator ever since.”

In a 2011 interview with Esquire, the Toy Story star said he’s “never gotten over” his father’s death. “As children, your world is yours. That day taught me that it’s really not your world. Somebody else is in control — fate, God, whatever it is. It is not your show,” he stated. “And the show can be brutal. Brutal in its coldness. Brutal in its love and affection. S**t can hit you straight between the eyes, and you never saw it coming.”

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University earlier this month as part of his America Comeback Tour. He was 31 years old.

At his memorial service, his wife, Erika, forgave the man accused of his killing, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, saying he was the type of “young man” her husband “wanted to save.”

“Our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.’ That man, that young man … I forgive him,” an emotional Erika said. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it’s what Charlie would do.”