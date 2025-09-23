‘Shifting Gears’: See Tim Allen Reunite With ‘Home Improvement Cast on Season 2 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Tim Allen is coming home! The Shifting Gears lead actor reunites with his Home Improvement cast members on the season premiere of the ABC sitcom, which begins on Wednesday, October 1.

The logline for episode 1, titled “Secret,” reads, “Matt wrestles with his feelings for Eve, and Charlotte convinces him to go to a grief group. Meanwhile, Riley struggles with her own ‘will she or won’t she’ about her feelings for Gabe.”

Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning are all reuniting with Allen on the Season 2 premiere. Richardson played Jill Taylor, Tim’s wife, on the show for all eight seasons. Karn played the character, Albert “Al” Borland, Tim’s friend and assistant on the show-within-a-show, Tool Time, from seasons one to eight. Dunning played Heidi Keppert, the Tool Time girl, from Seasons 3 through 8. She replaced Pamela Anderson, who played the Tool Time girl on Seasons 1 and 2. Anderson has not been announced as a special guest.

Along with his Home Improvement family, Allen will be joined by Nancy Travis, who played his wife, Vanessa Baxter, on his second sitcom, Last Man Standing. She also had a guest appearance in Season 1, as a widow who mourned her husband.

Allen, who plays widow Matt, will also be joined by series regulars, Kat Dennings as Riley, Matt’s daughter who recently got divorced, and his grandchildren, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Also returning in the premiere are Seann William Scott, as Gabriel, Matt’s coworker and Riley’s brother’s best friend, as well as Jenna Elfman, as Eve, Matt’s nemesis turned love interest, and Daryl Mitchell as Stitch, a mechanic at Matt’s car shop.

See Allen reunite with his former costars, along with other photos from the upcoming premiere. The photos are filled with memories, growing up, sad times, deep talks, hard work, and lingering feelings.

Shifting Gears, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 8/7c, ABC, streaming next day on Hulu