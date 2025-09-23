‘Shifting Gears’: See Tim Allen Reunite With ‘Home Improvement Cast on Season 2 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Brittany Sims
Comments
DEBBE DUNNING, PATRICIA RICHARDSON, TIM ALLEN, NANCY TRAVIS, RICHARD KARN, SHIFTING GEARS Season 2, Episode 1 – “Secret”
Disney/Raymond Liu

Tim Allen is coming home! The Shifting Gears lead actor reunites with his Home Improvement cast members on the season premiere of the ABC sitcom, which begins on Wednesday, October 1.

The logline for episode 1, titled “Secret,” reads, “Matt wrestles with his feelings for Eve, and Charlotte convinces him to go to a grief group. Meanwhile, Riley struggles with her own ‘will she or won’t she’ about her feelings for Gabe.”

Patricia RichardsonRichard Karn, and Debbe Dunning are all reuniting with Allen on the Season 2 premiere. Richardson played Jill Taylor, Tim’s wife, on the show for all eight seasons. Karn played the character, Albert “Al” Borland, Tim’s friend and assistant on the show-within-a-show, Tool Time, from seasons one to eight. Dunning played Heidi Keppert, the Tool Time girl, from Seasons 3 through 8. She replaced Pamela Anderson, who played the Tool Time girl on Seasons 1 and 2. Anderson has not been announced as a special guest.

'Shifting Gears' Boss Teases Matt & Eve's Romance & What's Next in Season 2
Related

'Shifting Gears' Boss Teases Matt & Eve's Romance & What's Next in Season 2

Along with his Home Improvement family, Allen will be joined by Nancy Travis, who played his wife, Vanessa Baxter, on his second sitcom, Last Man Standing. She also had a guest appearance in Season 1, as a widow who mourned her husband.

Allen, who plays widow Matt, will also be joined by series regulars, Kat Dennings as Riley, Matt’s daughter who recently got divorced, and his grandchildren, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Also returning in the premiere are Seann William Scott, as Gabriel, Matt’s coworker and Riley’s brother’s best friend, as well as Jenna Elfman, as Eve, Matt’s nemesis turned love interest, and Daryl Mitchell as Stitch, a mechanic at Matt’s car shop.

See Allen reunite with his former costars, along with other photos from the upcoming premiere. The photos are filled with memories, growing up, sad times, deep talks, hard work, and lingering feelings.

Shifting Gears, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 8/7c, ABC, streaming next day on Hulu

TIM ALLEN, NANCY TRAVIS, RICHARD KARN on

Family Reunion

Allen, Travis, and Karn are all smiles sitting on brown leather seats in a bar.

DEBBE DUNNING, PATRICIA RICHARDSON, RICHARD KARN on

Coming Home

Dunning, Richardson, and Karn toast Allen as they reunite in a bar.

DEBBE DUNNING, PATRICIA RICHARDSON, TIM ALLEN, NANCY TRAVIS, RICHARD KARN, SHIFTING GEARS Season 2, Episode 1 – “Secret”
Disney/Raymond Liu

Last Home Improvement Standing

The gang’s all here!

RICHARD KARN, TIM ALLEN on

Friend or Foe?

Karn and Allen reunite on Shifting Gears, but Allen doesn’t look too happy about his new friend.

TIM ALLEN, NANCY TRAVIS on

Leaning on a Friend

Allen and Travis mourn their TV spouses at their grave sites as they share a chat.

SEANN WILLIAM SCOTT, KAT DENNINGS on

Gears Are Turning

Scott and Dennings stare into each other’s eyes as the tension heats up between their characters.

MAXWELL SIMKINS on

All Grown Up

Simkins shows off how much Carter has grown up since Season 1 with a slicked back haircut and a suit jacket.

SEANN WILLIAM SCOTT, DARYL “CHILL” MITCHELL on

Scott and Mitchell appear in Allen’s car shop for another day of work.

TIM ALLEN, BARRETT MARGOLIS

Bonding Time

Allen and Margolis return as grandfather and granddaughter, who share conversation over breakfast in this scene.

JENNA ELFMAN, TIM ALLEN on

Complicated Feelings

Elfman and Allen as Eve and Matt trying to figure out their feelings for each other after they shared a kiss on the Season 1 finale.

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Inside 'Doc' Season 2 With Molly Parker: New Faces, Medical Mysteries & Love Triangles

“She’s on the one hand solving mystery medical cases during the day at work, but also a detective in her own life,” Parker teases. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Home Improvement

Shifting Gears (2024)

Tim Allen




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
House Hunters
1
Is HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Fake? What’s Been Said About the Controversy
Jimmy Kimmel
2
Jimmy Kimmel Returning to ABC After Talk Show Suspension
Max Thieriot as Bode — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Trailer
3
‘Fire Country’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals Major Death
Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
4
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Author Jenny Han Teases Movie Premiere
Jimmy Kimmel
5
Nexstar To Preempt ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Across ABC Affiliate Stations