’99 to Beat’ Viewers Give Verdict on New Game Show

The new game show, 99 To Beat, premiered on Wednesday, September 24, and fans are giving their opinion on it. The season is comprised of reality TV stars and everyday civilians who have to compete in a series of games to try and win $1 million.

The object of the game is not to finish last. It doesn’t matter if you’re first or the best, just don’t come in last place. Whoever is last after every game is eliminated. Hosts Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews sit in a control booth and give commentary and advice to the contestants along the way.

For the first challenge, balloons fell from nets in the ceiling. The contestants had to pop the balloons and collect the lei that was inside. However, not all of the balloons had leis in them. The oldest player this season, Janice, was eliminated after not finding a lei.

“This #99ToBeat has to be one of the lamest game shows ever,” one fan wrote on X.

The next challenge included contestants trying to melt a block of ice to get the whistle that was inside it out, and then blow it. Another older contestant, Tammy, was eliminated in that challenge.

“Now THIS is a Squid Game–style game. A key is inside a block of ice, the last one to melt the ice and retrieve the key loses frankly, the first proper challenge of the show! #99ToBeat,” a fan tweeted.

For the third game, players had to determine how much the pile of cacti weighed and stand on the correct spot. 28 people guessed the weight wrong, but they had another chance. They had had to guess how much the group of referees weighed. For the third part of the round, seven people got it wrong, so they had to guess another item, which was a camel. This left four people for another round. They had to guess the weight of all three items, and whoever was furthest away would be eliminated. The combined weight was 2,905 pounds, so Darlene was eliminated with 3,290.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality Club FOX (@realityclubfox)

The next game had contestants putting pieces of pasta on a spaghetti noodle without dropping or breaking the previous ones. During his challenge, Phil Bracco, father of Tommy Bracco, from Big Brother, was eliminated.

“This is torture,” one fan tweeted.

“This looks tough,” said another.

The next challenge had contestants working in teams. They had a bucket on their head. The person last in line filled it up with water, and they had to dump it into their teammates’ buckets until it got to the first person, who had to dump it into a container. Whoever filled up their container first and got the ball out won. In the end, the purple team lost, which included Survivor and The Traitors star Sandra Diaz-Twine.

This left 84 players in the game and the prize at $160,000, since $10,000 was added to the pot every time a contestant was eliminated.

Many fans said 99 to Beat reminded them of Squid Game. “#99toBeat reminds me of #SquidGame, only there’s only 100 (or less) players w/o the giant girl doll,” a fan tweeted.

“I’m Totally Digging The New 99 To Beat Game Show it’s Kind of Like Squid Game meets Escape Room meets MrBeast Games. a Very Entertaining Show ! #99ToBeatFOX #99ToBeat,” said another.

“#99tobeat is pretty dumb. It’s Squid Game without death. Will I still watch it? Yeah,” a third wrote.

“I like the idea of #99ToBeat, but their mock-Squid Games ‘add $10K to the pot for each elimination’ bit is pointless and annoying. You said up front the top prize is $1mil, stop acting like you’re trying to build suspense when there is none,” said another.

Other fans gave their opinion on the show as a whole. See their reactions below.

Interesting show. I’ll definitely keep watching. #99ToBeat — Harrison Koonts (@HKoonts) September 25, 2025

Interesting concept. I know it gave me party game ideas and I’ll keep watching cuz it has my interests #99ToBeat — Creature of The Night🧛‍♀️ (@NitwitMisfit) September 25, 2025