NBC News Shocker: Furious Trump Voter Calls President a ‘Worthless Pile of S***’

What To Know A three-time Trump voter harshly criticized the president over rising gas prices.

Others said they were willing to pay higher prices at the pump for national security.

Since the U.S. attacks on Iran, the average price of gas has rise to around $3.80.

A resident of Millersburg, Pennsylvania, who voted for Donald Trump three times in the presidential elections, spoke out against the president amid rising gas prices due to the U.S. and Israel attacks on Iran.

On Tuesday’s (March 17) edition of NBC News’ Meet The Press NOW, senior politics reporter Johnathan Allen spoke to Millersburg residents at a local gas station to get their thoughts on Trump’s war and its impact on gas prices. Per AAA, the national average for gas has risen to around $3.80, up from just below $3 a month ago.

Most people Allen spoke to agreed with Trump’s decision to attack Iran and said they’d happily pay higher gas prices. Pennsylvania resident Mike Purcell said the strikes on Iran are a “great decision” that should have happened “three presidents ago.” He also said he’s willing to “pay a little more” at the pump.

Another resident, Jim Matter, shared similar sentiments, saying he thinks Trump is “doing the right thing.” He added, “In the long run, it’s going to help us out, because if they get nuclear weapons, you know, we might not even be here in a couple of years. I think that [Trump’s] done a good job.”

Fellow local Kim Schaffner agreed, saying, “We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to keep this country safe,” adding that she expects gas prices to “eventually come back down.”

However, not everyone was on board with the president, including three-time Trump voter Amanda Robbins. When Allen asked her what she’d like to say to the president right now, Robbins responded, “You are a worthless pile of s**t!”

“And you voted for him how many times?” Allen asked.

“Three times,” Robbins replied. “That was my bad. Apparently, I’m an idiot!”

Allen added that Robins went on to criticize the war in Iran and the rising cost of living.

On Monday (March 16), Trump told reporters, “When this is over, oil prices are going to go down very, very rapidly. So is inflation. So is everything else.”

He continued, “But frankly, much more important than short-term or even long-term oil prices: you cannot let the most violent, vicious country in the last 50 years have a nuclear weapon because the Middle East will be gone. Israel will go first, without question, and they will certainly take a shot at us.”