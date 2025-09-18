‘Big Brother’: Did Morgan Convince Vince to Put Up His Ally?

The latest episode of Big Brother jammed one week of episodes into one 2-hour episode. After Cliffton “Will” Williams’ eviction, a new Head of Household was crowned, three nominees were put on the block, and the Power of Veto was won and used.

The fallout from Will’s eviction was a series of different houseguests crying at different times. They also tried to figure out who the next target was, but this was all before they got roasted by the iconic Zingbot. Zingbot is a robot that comes into the house to get its best digs in on the houseguests, whether it’s about their gameplay, personal life, or appearance. Zingbot usually hosts a competition after.

Keanu Soto was roasted for his smelly feet and snoring. Lauren Domingue was called the baby since she is the youngest. Ashley Hollis had a song made for her that basically said she followed Rachel Reilly around everywhere. Kelley Jorgenson was called weird. Ava Pearl’s fashion sense was made fun of. Vince Panaro was roasted for being 34, living at home with his parents, and having no job. But the real dig came to Morgan Pope.

“What do you call someone who lights up when Vince enters the room, gives him long, passionate hugs, and war,m affectionate cuddles?” Zingbot asked.

“A number one?” she asked.

“His girlfriend,” Zingbot zinged.

“You’re talking about my girlfriend, right? You’re not talking about Morgan?” Vince asked. Vince has a girlfriend named Kelsey back home, but fans have noticed that Vince and Morgan have gotten physically closer over the past few weeks.

Morgan was stunned and decided to make a pizza and ignore the comment. Meanwhile, the other houseguests were shocked in the Diary Room and said Zingbot wasn’t wrong.

After everyone calmed down, the houseguests competed in the HOH competition, where they had to figure out how Zingbot died. (Spoiler Alert: The Mastermind took him out with a ray gun.) They answered a series of True and False questions from the video they watched.

In the end, it came down to Vince and Kelley with a tie-breaker question. They had to answer how long the video was in seconds. Both of them went over, but Vince was closer to the answer, so he became the new HOH.

Morgan tried to convince him to put up his other number one ally, Lauren, but he wasn’t sure that was good for his game. He knew Ava was definite, since the two of them weren’t that close. He wanted to put up Keanu since Keanu put him up on his HOH. And for the third nominee, he decided on Kelley.

Morgan asked him if the veto was used, would he consider backdooring Lauren, but he couldn’t give her a straight answer. During the Veto competition, houseguests had to balance on a seesaw and place balls into the other side of the level without spilling any or falling off the beam. It came close many times, but then a ball would fall off, and they had to start over. In the end, Morgan came out victorious after putting 25 balls on her beam. She won the Veto and had a decision to make.

She tried to get Vince to lock in on putting up Lauren to prove to her that she is his number one. His only options were Lauren, whom he has a final two with, or Ashley, whom he is in the Judges Alliance with.

After a lot of convincing from Morgan and Keanu, Vince made his decision. At the Power of Veto ceremony, Morgan used the Veto on Ava, who was shocked. Vince had a tough decision to make, but renommed Lauren. She was understandably angry and said that she was now coming after Vince.

Find out if Keanu, Lauren, or Kelley will be evicted on Thursday after one of them saves themself in the last Blockbuster of the season. Then, keep tuning in for Double Eviction night. A week’s worth of Big Brother in one night to get it down to the final five. Anything can happen.

Who will be the next two houseguests to go to Jury?