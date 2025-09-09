The Mastermind returns tonight on Big Brother, and he does not come with good news. Ahead of Tuesday’s two-hour episode, see a clip of the Mastermind telling the remaining nine houseguests that one of their games ends tonight.

The houseguests stood outside in the White Locust Resort, dressed in beach clothes and leis, relaxed and carefree. That is, until the Mastermind greeted them on a TV screen. “I’ve invited you all to my resort to kick off what I’m calling ‘The Mastermind’s Month of Mayhem,” he said. With only a few short weeks left in the game, the rest of it is bound to come with shocking twists no one will see coming.

“It starts with a bang,” he continued. “I hope you enjoyed the meal I provided you because for one of you, it will be your last.” The houseguests gasped and looked around at each other in shock.

“Tonight, you will have no choice but to play my torturous game,” The Mastermind said. “A psychological mind fuel that is guaranteed to end one of your chances at winning Big Brother.”

The Mastermind went on to explain that the first Jury member would be determined in a matter of hours. “Just like in the Big Brother house, your competition skills could save you, or perhaps your social game will be the key to your salvation,” he said. “Either way, one thing is for certain: you may have all checked in to the White Locust, but one of you won’t be checking out. ”

He said that his coincierage will guide them through the competition as he “lurks in the shadows.” The TV then scrambled, and the message ended.

The houseguests freaked out. Lauren Domingue said in the Diary Room, “My stomach drops down to the floor. We were all just so excited that we made it to Jury. I thought that I would at least have a few days to breathe. The fact that someone is going to the Jury house tonight is insane.”

Find out which houseguest’s game comes to an end tonight on the new episode as nine houseguests become eight. This all happened when the feeds were down after Thursday night’s eviction episode. Fans had to wait longer to see how it plays out since there was no Sunday episode. If you don’t mind spoilers for what happened, click here to find out early.

A new Head of Household will be crowned also and three nominees will be put on the block as the Blockbuster continues.