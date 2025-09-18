Is the Vorgan Final 2 finally coming to an end? Morgan Pope and Vince Panaro got into a fight over Vince nominating Lauren Domingue and a comment he made a few days ago in the Big Brother house.

In a preview clip for the Thursday, September 18, episode, Morgan is seen getting out of Vince’s HOH bed and walking into the bathroom downstairs. “It’s not just the fact that he said that he, Lauren, and myself are his ideal Final 3, which is great for you, but there’s something else that I didn’t clock at first,” she says in the Diary Room. “I don’t remember exactly what he said, but it was along the lines of, if I didn’t choose to save Lauren, that it’s ‘bigger than the game.'”

The video flashes back to right before the Veto ceremony, where Morgan told Vince she was taking Ava Pearl off if he put Lauren up. He asked her to keep Lauren safe if she was up there because “this is deeper than the game.”

“So, are you saying that if I choose to vote out someone, that we can’t be friends when this is all said and done?” Morgan says again in the Diary Room. “Really? I can’t lie. That’s kind of f**ked up.”

The clip then goes to later in the day, with Vince and Morgan sitting in the HOH room. “Yesterday was really heavy for me because if I’m being fully honest, you made a comment before the ceremony that I did not realize had a lot of weight on me as the time went on,” Morgan says to a sleepy Vince.

He asks what he said, and Morgan rehashes it to him. “I started second-guessing everything,” she says. “I think what you’re also missing is that your number two wants me out of this game.”

Morgan adds, “If you feel like your game is best with me here…”

“Then, I have to throw away that relationship and have nobody else,” Vince finishes.

“I’m not saying that,” Morgan replies.

“That’s what I did,” the HOH says. “I feel like you’re disregarding my position all of a sudden again. That’s what hurt me is it feels like you don’t care about my game. Do you understand the position I’m in?”

“That you still want to keep somebody in this house that wants me out?” Morgan asks.

“It’s not that we should keep her. It’s I can’t be the one to send her home,” Vince says. “Because that looks so bad. That makes no sense for me.”

Morgan asks her why he didn’t put up Ashley Hollis then, his only other option. “I should have,” he admits. “I just f**ked my game. Jury votes. I’m a lock for second anyway because that decision lost my respect from three people, one way or the other.” The three people in question are Lauren, Kelley Jorgenson, and Keanu Soto.

“Who cares what the perception from them is? Are you trying to win this game?” Morgan asks.

“That’s why I have to care about perception,” Vince says a bit louder.

“If you go to the end, you can say that you were in an alliance, and you made the decision because the other person-” Morgan starts.

“I made the cold-hearted, ruthless decision to hurt the only other person, outside of you, to never do anything but to help my game because I’m a cold-hearted player,” Vince says. Morgan stands there with her arms folded.

“I don’t think I’m making it past one or two more evictions because of this decision,” Vince says, his voice a bit louder. “What is the point of me putting her on the block and ruining the only other relationship I have in this game?”

“So, don’t keep her,” Morgan suggests.

“That’s even worse!” Vince yells.

Lauren and Kelley are outside the HOH playing chess, and they can hear the alliance members arguing. “We don’t hear laughing,” Kelley whispers. Lauren says that Morgan wants to send her home, and Kelley nods.

The fight ends with Vince shrugging and saying to just evict Lauren: “I don’t care.”

See how the rest of the fight, plus the eviction, plays out on Double Eviction night tonight.