[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from the America’s Got Talent Season 20 Semifinals.]

America’s Got Talent Season 20 is officially winding down, and after the Wednesday, September 17, results show, we officially know the Top 10 acts who will be performing in the 2025 finale. Terry Crews announced the results following this week’s Semifinals performances.

Even before the episode, we already knew four acts who would be moving onto the Finals because they received the Quarterfinal Golden Buzzers. During each round of Quarterfinal competition, one act was chosen to automatically make the Finals. All four judges (Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B) had one Golden Buzzer to use in the Quarterfinals, which meant that four acts got to skip the Semifinal round completely.

Those four acts were: Steve Ray Ladson, Mama Duke, Micah Palace, and Team Recycled.

Three additional acts from all four Quarterfinal nights advanced to the Semifinals. However, only 11 acts ended up performing in Tuesday’s Semifinals, as Mastermind decided to drop out of the competition for “personal reasons.”

The fate of those 11 acts was left in America’s hands, and Crews announced which six received the most votes to advance to the Finals. They are: Jessica Sanchez, Chris Turner, Sirca Marea, Light Wire, Jourdan Blue, and Leo High School Choir.

The means the eliminated acts are: Bay Melnick Virgolino, TT Boys, Zak Mirz, Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir, and Unreal Crew.

Now, 10 finalists are vying for the chance to win it all. They’ll all perform once again during the live Finals on Tuesday, September 23 (NOTE: the show starts at 9/8c, instead of the usual 8/7c time). America will once again be in control of what happens next, as the winner will be determined by who receives the most votes. The show’s newest champion will be announced during the grand finale on Wednesday, September 24.

Who do you think will win Season 20 of America’s Got Talent? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and make sure to check back next week as we live blog all of their final performances of the season.

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 Finale Part 1, Tuesday, September 23, 9/8c, NBC

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 Finale Part 2, Wednesday, September 24, 8/7c, NBC