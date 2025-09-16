Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The milestone 20th season of America’s Got Talent is nearing its end, and the competition is hotter than ever.

Eleven acts competed to win over viewers’ hearts during the Tuesday, September 16, Semifinals. The episode saw musicians, dance troupes, acrobats, and magicians amaze host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel and Mel B. with their variety of skills. But will it be enough to advance them through to the Season 20 Finals?

The six acts that make it through to next week’s Finals via America’s votes will not only face off against each other, but also the acts that received a lucky Golden Buzzer during the Quarterfinals, including Micah Palace, Mama Duke, Team Recycled, and Steve Ray Ladson.

Fans can vote online or via the AGT or NBC mobile apps. Viewers can submit up to 10 votes for their favorite acts until voting closes on Wednesday, September 17, at 7 a.m. ET.

Scroll for everything that went down in the AGT Season 20 Semifinals before Wednesday night’s elimination episode!

TT Boys

For their Semifinal performance, the TT Boys set out to break a record by performing “forty continuous backflips.” After an unsuccessful first attempt, the acrobatic duo attempted the backflip record once again with the live audience counting along. Not only did the Icarian Games duo ultimately achieve the record, but Mandel said he would give them a Golden Buzzer if he could. Cowell, for his part, declared, “I really do believe America wants you in the Final.”

Zak Mirz

Mirz was inspired by his young kids for his latest AGT act. After some audience participation and the popping of several balloons, Mirz correctly guessed a clue placed inside a random balloon picked by Cowell.

Though the judges enjoyed the performance, Vergara and Cowell both agreed they enjoyed Mirz’ act last week better. Mandel disagreed and expressed regret for previously giving Mirz an X buzzer.

“I believe in magic, and that end result was priceless. So, well done,” Mel B. stated.

Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir

Ahead of the Semifinals, the music group’s members were surprised with emotional video messages from family and friends. The love carried over into their uplifting performance of “No One” by Alicia Keys.

Mandel called the performance “the medicine that I needed” after having a “really rough week.” The act brought Mel B. to tears as she revealed that she recently walked down the aisle to the hit song. Vergara and Cowell had nothing but praise for the choir, as well, both dubbing the act “amazing.”

“I have a really good feeling about what’s gonna happen next. I do,” Cowell stated.

Chris Turner

For the Semifinals, Turner rapped an original song featuring lyrics from random objects handed to him on the spot by the judges and audience members. After rapping about everything from a baseball cap to a banana, he hilariously ended the track with a line inspired by a tampon.

The performance left all the judges stunned, with Mandel calling it the “best act of the night” so far. Mel B. led the audience in a chant of Turner’s name, while Vergara quipped, “I think you should win.” After lots of laughs, Cowell stated, “That was absolutely brilliant.”

Unreal

The dance crew entered the Semifinals feeling the support from their families, and a lack of sleep from intense practicing. The hard work paid off, as the group turned in an impressive snake-inspired number full of body contortion, impressive illusions, and creative choreography.

Mandel complimented the group’s originality, Mel B. said, “I don’t think you could have done any better.” Vergara was also blown away by the dancer’s creativity and improvement, but Cowell admitted he was “slightly on the fence” about the act. “It just got a bit boring,” he confessed, much to the disappointment of the audience and his fellow judges.

Bay Melnick Virgolino

The young rock star continued to wow the judges with an energetic performance of the Steppenwolf‘s “Born to Be Wild,” showing off his impressive vocals and guitar skills alongside his own backup band. Vergara and Mandel declared that Virgolino was “born for this,” while Mel B. express slight concern over Virgolino growing up in the entertainment industry. Cowell dismissed her worries about the “business,” using Virgolino to encourage others to “get off your phones and get on to your guitars.”

Sirca Marea

The aerial duo left viewers on the edge of their seats with their high-flying Semifinals performance, which saw the pair perform several dangerous moves while blindfolded. Mandel pleaded with voters to send Sirca Marea through to the Finals, which Mel B. and Vergara both agreed with.

“That for me, genuinely, felt like a Final performance,” Cowell stated. “You really, really deserve to be here. Seriously brilliant.”

Jessica Sanchez

Despite some nerves over her voice headed into the Semifinals, the AGT Season 1 alum continued her redemption story by performing a powerful rendition of “golden hour” by JVKE. “I’m so proud that you’re my Golden Buzzer,” Vergara gushed. Both Mandel and Mel B. were impressed by her vocals, but were not sold on the song choice. Cowell sided with Vergara, calling the act “a moment performance” and expressing confidence that Sanchez will make it to the Finals.

Leo High School Choir

The choir repped their Chicago high school with a motivational rendition of “Centuries” by Fall Out Boy that got Crews dancing along off-stage. Mel B. loved the performance but wished she was able to better hear the group’s harmonies. Vergara and Cowell both praised the choir’s director, LaDonna Hill, for her inspiring leadership.

Mandel also expressed his desire to see the choir make to the Finals, stating, “They checked every box. They made it current. They made it fun. They made it trendy. Great song choice. Great performance. What a night!”

LightWire

Mixing together dance and technology, the Brazilian group put on a stunning, nature-inspired light show that had the judges’ eyes glued to the AGT stage. For Cowell, the group continued to prove they were worth his Golden Buzzer, calling the performance “perfection.”

While Vergara and Mel B. had nothing but praise for the act, Mandel offered some not-so-nice criticism, stating, “I felt like I was at a dinner theater at the Rainforest Cafe.”

Jourdan Blue

Blue headed into the episode ready to fight for his spot in the Finals. He showed off his vocal chops with a performance of “Stargazing” by Myles Smith, scoring a mid-performance standing ovation from the audience.

Mel B. was hoping for more “grit” from Blue and told the aspiring singer to not hold back on stage. Cowell, meanwhile, said Blue was “playing it safe” and encouraged him to “do something unexpected” if he makes it to the Final. Vergara and Mandel disagreed, with the latter calling his Semifinals performance “pitch perfect.”

America’s Got Talent, Season 20, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC