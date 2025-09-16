Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Jessica Sanchez will return to the stage with 10 other acts for the Semifinals in Season 20 of America’s Got Talent. Ahead of the Tuesday, September 16, live performance, she shared an update with her fans regarding her pregnancy.

While Sanchez has been pregnant throughout her entire journey on the show’s milestone season, she finally revealed exactly how far along she is. “Today I officially step into my 9th month of pregnancy ✨ My heart is overflowing with gratitude for all the love and kind words that have been pouring in,” Sanchez shared on September 14.

She continued, “I never imagined I’d be spending these final weeks of pregnancy away from home, in the middle of such an exciting competition. I truly believe God’s plan is greater than my own. This journey has been so unexpected, yet so beautiful, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Sanchez just has weeks to go until her due date, so the baby truly could come at any time! As the talented singer previously told TV Insider, she learned she was pregnant just days after she auditioned for the show earlier this year.

After earning a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara following her AGT audition, Sanchez automatically earned a spot in the Quarterfinals. She took the stage once again and earned enough of America’s votes to move onto the Semifinals.

Four Quarterfinal acts automatically advanced to the Finals thanks to the four judges’ Quarterfinal Golden Buzzers (Steve Ray Ladson, Mama Duke, Micah Palace, and Team Recycled). Twelve others were voted through, but Mastermind has since withdrawn from the competition, leaving just 11 acts competing for five final spots.

During the Semifinals, one of the 11 artists will automatically join the four Quarterfinal Golden Buzzer winners in the Finals. This will be chosen by the judges’ Semifinal Golden Buzzer. Of the remaining 10 acts, the five who get the most votes from viewers will also move into the final stage of the competition.

Sanchez previously appeared on Season 1 of America’s Got Talent and was the runner-up on Season 11 of American Idol.

America’s Got Talent, Season 20, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC