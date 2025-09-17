‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Misses $83,000 Win After Show Makes Change — Fans React

A Wheel of Fortune contestant, who is a 10th-grade social studies teacher, lost out on taking home $83,000 during the Bonus Round. His miss sparked fans to notice something different about the game show.

Miguel Martinez, from Chicago, Illinois, played against Scott Johnston, from Greenville, South Carolina, and Pia Wilson, from Dallas, Texas, on September 16. Martinez teaches at Mansueto High School and coaches boys and girls volleyball there.

Johnston, a high school science teacher, took the lead when he solved both Toss Ups. He had $9,400 after solving the first puzzle — “My Poodle Ate My Homework.”

Martinez took the lead when he solved “King George The Third Grader” and won a trip to Lake Tahoe, totaling $10,769. He took an even bigger lead when he landed on the Express wedge on the next puzzle. He put $9,450 in his bank after solving “Taking Dance Lessons” during the Prize Puzzle. Martinez won a trip to Spain, bringing his total to $28,517.

Wilson finally got on the board when she solved two of the Triple Toss Ups for $4,000. Johnston solved the last one. During the final puzzle, Wilson was close to solving it when there were only vowels left, but Ryan Seacrest took up her time, and she couldn’t guess a letter, resulting in her not guessing the puzzle and losing out on $10,200. Johnston solved it instead.

Wilson went home with $4,000. Johnston was in second with $14,800. Martinez was the night’s big winner with $28,517.

Martinez chose “Around the House” for his Bonus Round category. He brought his dad with him who told him, “Let’s do it, kid!”

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Martinez chose “C,D,M, and A” to round out his puzzle. It then looked like “_ _ ND_ _ _ _ _.”

As the clock counted down, Martinez guessed “Binder…” but couldn’t figure out “Window Box.” He lost out on an additional $55,000, which would have totaled $83,517.

Fans noticed that the $55,000 envelope was a new addition to the game show. “That $55,000 envelope is definitely new,” a YouTube user wrote.

“$55,000??? Whoa… That’s new,” said another.

“I have never seen a $55,000 envelope before!” a third added.

“Ooh it looks like I have never seen that amount of money until now, but we have discovered one of the larger amounts of money introduced! $55,000. So there would be more higher value there might be $60,000 and $70,000 possible!” a fan pointed out.

“I’d be so sad losing on the debut of a $55,000 grand prize,” another commented.

“$55,000 is new in the envelope this season,” one last fan said.

