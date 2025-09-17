‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant ‘Robbed’ of $10,000 Win After Ryan Seacrest Mistake

A special education teacher lost out on a $10,000 win after Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest made a mistake during puzzle. And it was all because the host wouldn’t stop talking.

Pia Wilson, from Dallas, Texas, lost out on adding $10,000 to her total on the Tuesday, September 16, episode. She didn’t have any money until the Triple Toss Ups, where she solved two of them, giving her a total of $4,000.

When it came time for the final puzzle, the elementary special education teacher almost caught up to her second-place opponent. The puzzle was in the category “What Time Is It?” Wilson spun $700, making the consonants $1,700 on the board.

She guessed “T” first, in which there were four, and she gained $6,800. After the six consonants were guessed, the “Only Vowels” bell sounded. She had $10,200 in her bank at this point. When the buzzer went off, Ryan Seacrest said, “Vowels only at this point. Just guessing vowels.”

Wilson was about to guess “A,” but her three second time went off, shifting the turn to her opponent, who guessed “At The Last Minute.” He earned the money from the round because he solved the puzzle. Wilson looked a bit mad, but Seacrest congratulated her for getting money at the end.

Fans were angry that Seacrest talked over Wilson, causing her to lose the puzzle. One audience member explained what happened in the studio. “Was at the taping for today’s show back in April. There was indeed controversy at the end of the Speed Up. Pia was taken aback by the only vowels left sound and appeared to be waiting for Ryan to finish explaining what it meant, though she had the puzzle figured out,” a Reddit user explained.

“Ryan asked her after the cameras stopped rolling if she knew it, and she indicated that she did. A group quickly gathered around her, and after some discussion, it was decided that they would play an additional $2500 Top Dollar Value spinning round that wouldn’t count in the standings, where Pia would start, and 3 consonants would be revealed before the first spin. In the end, she won that round. Had never heard of anything like that happening before.”

Other Reddit users said that she was “robbed.” “She looked really mad about it, too,” another said.

“She was astounded. She had a fraction of a second. She waited for him to stop talking, opened her mouth, and that was it. So unfair!” a fan replied.

“Yes! I was shocked. The timer shouldn’t start until he stops talking,” a fan said.

“Just horrible. I feel so bad for her! Ryan really screwed up this time 😒,” another wrote.

“Ryan goofed up,” one said.

“I was going to post the same thing. I easily noticed that, too. I haven’t made any bellyaching about Ryan since he became the new host, but what he did to Pia totally ground my gears,” a fan wrote.

Many fans said that she should be invited back for the error. X users also reacted to the mistake.

Are we going to ignore Ryan saying that there was only vowels left in the final puzzle, meaning Pia had no time to solve the puzzle? She was waiting of him to stop talking to solve it but he talked over her @WheelofFortune #WheelOfFortune — bblunatic (@bblunatic_) September 17, 2025

#wheeloffortune plz give pia another chance… all Ryan had to do was say only vowels left or say nothing at all, kinda robbing her of her full 3 seconds. — Tino (@TinoBam2) September 17, 2025

I think Pia just got screwed on Wheel Of Fortune- she couldn’t solve during her 3 seconds because Ryan was saying there were only vowels left. She went to solve after he was finished speaking and they buzzed her! 😭#WheelOfFortune @WheelofFortune — Tiffany A Castagna (@CastagnaTiffany) September 16, 2025

Pia was robbed, Ryan talked through her time to guess the puzzle! #wheeloffortune — Old curmudgeon (@Russell14893791) September 16, 2025

