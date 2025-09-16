‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Almost Gets Knocked Over After Teacher’s $73,000 Win

Brittany Sims
Comments
Wheel of Fortune contestant shocked host Ryan Seacrest when he jumped on him during the Bonus Round, almost causing the host to fall to the floor. The music teacher won $73,000 after guessing the Bonus Round puzzle at the last minute.

Ryan Richmond, from Alhambra, California, played against Lillie Douglas, from Chauncey, Georgia, and Dina Altwam, from Greer, South Carolina, on Monday, September 15.

The game didn’t start off too well for Richmond, who didn’t get any money on the first puzzle. Altwam, a middle school math teacher, solved the second Toss Up and “Manual Pencil Sharpener” for the puzzle.

However, during the “Mystery Round” Richmond spun a $3,500 letter, and two for $7,000. His guesses gave him $13,400 when he solved “Homecoming Queen Latifah.”

Richmond then solved the Prize Puzzle — “Half Price Appetizers” — for $8,973 and a trip to Montenegro, giving him a total of $24,473.

Then he put $4,000 in his bank by solving two of the three Triple Toss Ups with Douglas, a high school English and literature teacher, solving the third.

Altwam solved the final puzzle – “Seriously Funny”- giving her a final total of $2,000. Douglas ended with $3,500. Richmond advanced to the Bonus Round with $28,473.

He brought his friend, Ivan, with him to the Bonus Round to see him solve the “What Are You Doing?” puzzle.

After Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” he chose “D,F,C, and A.”

His puzzle then looked like “FLE_ _N_   _ _ _  _CE_S.” As the clock counted down, Richmond shouted out nonsense. A few seconds before time was about the run out, he guessed “Flexing My Biceps.”

“Yes! That’s it. You did it!” host Ryan Seacrest said. Richmond shocked the host by scooping him up in a big hug. The contestant threw his hands on his head and shouted, “Woohoo!”

He added $45,000 to his total, giving him $73,473. Richmond almost knocked Seacrest over when he went to put his arm around him. The host looked a little ruffled for a moment, but soon recovered his composure.

“That’s how you do it!” Seacrest said. “You talk it out until you know it.”

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Wheel of Fortune - Syndicated

Wheel of Fortune where to stream

Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest




