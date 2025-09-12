Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars hasn’t even started yet, and Corey Feldman is already at the center of controversy. Now, his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, is setting the record straight on everything that’s gone down behind-the-scenes.

After Johnson revealed on September 6 that she hadn’t seen Feldman since the cast reveal in New York City three days prior, fans began speculating that he ghosted her and wasn’t taking the process seriously.

“It’s so funny because everyone was like, ‘He’s missing, you haven’t heard from him.’ We were in communication the whole time,” Johnson said on the Friday, September 12, episode of Danielle Fishel‘s Danielle With the Stars podcast (Fishel is also a contestant on Season 34). “It was just, you know, he had prior engagements he had to do. So we both knew going into this that we were going to miss some time and we had some catching up to do before the premiere.”

Johnson also shut down any speculation that Feldman has been difficult to work with. “He comes in now to each of our rehearsals with this, like, not wanting to prove people wrong, but he is excited to work hard, right?” she continued. “And I love that. That is one of the best qualities you can ask in a new partner. They need to want to be there. And he does and he’s excited.”

Now that Feldman is back in the ballroom and rehearsing, he and Johnson have been keeping their fans updated with social media content, making sure everyone is fully aware that he’s hard at work.

The actor, of course, has some pretty big shoes to fill, as Johnson is the reigning DWTS champ. She took home the Mirrorball trophy in Season 33 with partner Joey Graziadei.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC

