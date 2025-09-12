‘Today’s Savannah Guthrie Shows Off Bold New Hairstyle – Fans Give Their Verdict

Paige Strout
Comments
Savannah Guthrie, NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- “Upfront Backstage Portraits”, 2025
Art Streiber/NBCUniversal

Today

 More

Savannah Guthrie followed in Jenna Bush Hager‘s footsteps and gave her hair a chop.

“Of course I did ✂️,” Guthrie captioned a Friday, September 12, Instagram clip of herself showing off her new bob hairstyle, which was done by celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan. McMillan is famous for creating several iconic hairstyles, including Jennifer Aniston‘s “The Rachel” cut from Friends, as well as Leslie Bibb‘s The White Lotus Season 3 micro bob.

“BOB ❤️✨,” Today‘s official Instagram page commented underneath Guthrie’s clip, while several fans also shared their love for the TV anchor’s new look.

“Looks great!😍,” one user wrote. Another added, “Omg you look 10years younger! Great look on you!!!”

“It looks great @savannahguthrie so cute! 🥰,” a different fan commented, while another person shared, “Chris is the best! You look beautiful, Savannah!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Guthrie was one of four people McMillan gave a haircut to behind the scenes of the NBC morning show’s Thursday, September 11, episode, including Bush Hager and two Today With Jenna & Friends fans.

“4 haircuts before 9am and the MOST FUN morning with @jennaandfriends and everyone at the @todayshow ✂️,” McMillan captioned Instagram pics and clips of his makeovers. “Thank you so much for having me and can’t wait to share more! 💙.”

'Today': Savannah Guthrie's Daughter Makes Rare Appearance on Show
Related

'Today': Savannah Guthrie's Daughter Makes Rare Appearance on Show

One of the post’s slides featured a video of Guthrie’s haircut, which had to be done within a short period of time. “30 minutes! We don’t have time to chat!” Guthrie exclaimed as she sat in the stylist’s chair. “What are we doing?”

Bibb gave her stamp of approval on Guthrie’s new look, as well as Bush Hager’s trim and the two fans’ makeovers, by dropping two heart emojis in the post’s comments.

Earlier this year, McMillan famously gave Bush Hager the big chop live on Jenna & Friends. “When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob. And today is the day!” Bibb, who was guest hosting with Bush Hager, said on the show’s June 16 episode.

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin on the September 12, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today.'

NBC

The transformation was not revealed until the following morning. While Bush Hager admitted to feeling “a little strange,” Bibb hyped up her new hair. “No, you don’t look strange. You look sexy and powerful and glamorous,” the actress gushed. “And I kept saying it yesterday, ‘You’re a bada**!’ But you look so great.”

Bush Hager revealed whether she will continue to maintain her bob in a July interview with Today.com. “Am I keeping the bob? As of now, there’s no way not to keep the bob because it won’t grow that fast,” she shared. “But I do like it. I like it a lot more than I thought I would.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC

Today

Savannah Guthrie




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings Jeopardy
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Drops Big Family News – Fans React
'Wheel of Fortune' Season 43, September 10, 2025 episode, Jimmy Alexander Bonus Round
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses Car on ‘Tough’ Puzzle – See Ryan Seacrest’s Reaction
eality television personality Sig Hansen and wife June Hansen arrive at the Fox Reality Channel Really Awards
3
What Happened to ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Sig Hansen’s Wife June?
Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Finale
4
Stephanie Arcila Getting Onscreen Exit on ‘Fire Country’ — What to Expect From Bode & Gabriela
Howie Mandel
5
Why Was Howie Mandel Missing From ‘AGT’ Last Night? His Absence Explained