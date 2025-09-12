‘Today’s Savannah Guthrie Shows Off Bold New Hairstyle – Fans Give Their Verdict

Savannah Guthrie followed in Jenna Bush Hager‘s footsteps and gave her hair a chop.

“Of course I did ✂️,” Guthrie captioned a Friday, September 12, Instagram clip of herself showing off her new bob hairstyle, which was done by celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan. McMillan is famous for creating several iconic hairstyles, including Jennifer Aniston‘s “The Rachel” cut from Friends, as well as Leslie Bibb‘s The White Lotus Season 3 micro bob.

“BOB ❤️✨,” Today‘s official Instagram page commented underneath Guthrie’s clip, while several fans also shared their love for the TV anchor’s new look.

“Looks great!😍,” one user wrote. Another added, “Omg you look 10years younger! Great look on you!!!”

“It looks great @savannahguthrie so cute! 🥰,” a different fan commented, while another person shared, “Chris is the best! You look beautiful, Savannah!”

Guthrie was one of four people McMillan gave a haircut to behind the scenes of the NBC morning show’s Thursday, September 11, episode, including Bush Hager and two Today With Jenna & Friends fans.

“4 haircuts before 9am and the MOST FUN morning with @jennaandfriends and everyone at the @todayshow ✂️,” McMillan captioned Instagram pics and clips of his makeovers. “Thank you so much for having me and can’t wait to share more! 💙.”

One of the post’s slides featured a video of Guthrie’s haircut, which had to be done within a short period of time. “30 minutes! We don’t have time to chat!” Guthrie exclaimed as she sat in the stylist’s chair. “What are we doing?”

Bibb gave her stamp of approval on Guthrie’s new look, as well as Bush Hager’s trim and the two fans’ makeovers, by dropping two heart emojis in the post’s comments.

Earlier this year, McMillan famously gave Bush Hager the big chop live on Jenna & Friends. “When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob. And today is the day!” Bibb, who was guest hosting with Bush Hager, said on the show’s June 16 episode.

The transformation was not revealed until the following morning. While Bush Hager admitted to feeling “a little strange,” Bibb hyped up her new hair. “No, you don’t look strange. You look sexy and powerful and glamorous,” the actress gushed. “And I kept saying it yesterday, ‘You’re a bada**!’ But you look so great.”

Bush Hager revealed whether she will continue to maintain her bob in a July interview with Today.com. “Am I keeping the bob? As of now, there’s no way not to keep the bob because it won’t grow that fast,” she shared. “But I do like it. I like it a lot more than I thought I would.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC