‘Today’: Savannah Guthrie’s Daughter Makes Rare Appearance on Show

Savannah Guthrie included a familiar face in her latest Today report.

Guthrie’s 11-year-old daughter, Vale, made a rare appearance on the NBC morning show on Monday, September 8. Vale was one of several kids who appeared in a video package about parents choosing to give their children landlines over smartphones.

“Hold the phone! As a mom of tweens, a simple, safe, secure way to communicate with friends, sign me up,” Guthrie said in a voiceover, followed by a clip of Vale chatting with a friend about back-to-school outfits over the phone.

“A few of my friends started getting landline numbers. I don’t have a smartphone, so it’d be nice to be able to talk to them all week,” Vale said of communicating with her pals via landline. “Whenever my friends are free, I can call their numbers, and it’s really nice ’cause, yeah, I just like it a lot.”

Back in the Today studio, Guthrie shared that she’s “trying” to get more of Vale’s friends in on the landline trend. “When they FaceTime, they’re looking at themselves or the alerts come on,” she stated. “This just strips it down to the basics.”

Guthrie’s Today colleagues were also on board with the new parenting trend. “It also brings a certain amount of politeness to it,” Al Roker said of kids using landlines. Carson Daly added, “Or just the manners of being silent when someone else is talking. The etiquette of it all.”

Guthrie shares Vale and her 8-year-old son, Charley, with her husband, Michael Feldman. Though she often talks about her kids on Today, Vale and Charley have only made a handful of appearances on the show over the years.

Earlier this year, Vale sat down with her mother in a prerecorded interview package about her children’s book, Mostly What God Does is Love You, while Charley helped out behind the scenes. During the interview, Vale noted that her favorite chapter of the book discussed “how a mother’s love for her child is the closest we can get to understanding how God feels about us, as children.”

Guthrie opened up about the chapter, telling Vale, “For parents, for grown-ups, we understand how much we love our kids. We have that perspective, and when we think about that — and then, we imagine, ‘Wow, that’s how God could feel about me.’ But when you’re a kid, you don’t know yet what it’s like to be a parent. You just know what it’s like to be a child. So, I think, what I’d say is, the metaphor works both ways.”

The mother-daughter duo ended the interview with a sweet hug. “I love you, honey,” Guthrie gushed. “That was perfect.”

Guthrie gushed over both her kids in Today‘s Studio 1A after the interview aired. “[Charley] produced and Vale asked the questions, and I was really proud and it was super sweet,” she told her Today colleagues.

