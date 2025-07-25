‘Today’: Jenna Bush Hager Gets Candid About Her Dramatic New Look

One month after cutting her hair live on Today, Jenna Bush Hager has revealed whether she plans to keep her bold new look.

“Am I keeping the bob? As of now, there’s no way not to keep the bob because it won’t grow that fast,” she joked in an interview with Today.com published on Thursday, July 24. “But I do like it. I like it a lot more than I thought I would.”

Bush Hager was inspired to chop off her locks while cohosting Today With Jenna & Friends with Leslie Bibb last month. The actress launched a hairstyle trend after her bob haircut from The White Lotus Season 3 went viral online.

The hairstylist behind Bibb’s look, Chris McMillan, joined the pair on Jenna & Friends‘ June 16 episode to cut Bush Hager’s hair. “When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob. And today is the day!” Bibb exclaimed on the show.

Before the first cut was made, Bush Hager spotted fans outside the studio’s window “telling me not to do it.” Bibb jokingly tried to shoo away the onlookers, stating, “Stop! Go away!”

While watching McMillan cut the back of Bush Hager’s head of hair, an excited Bibb shouted, “Jenna, it’s so pretty! Oh, my God! It’s so cool.”

Today fans had to wait until the next day to see the results of Bush Hager’s makeover. “I’m feeling a little strange,” the Today host admitted on June 17, to which Bibb replied, “No, you don’t look strange. You look sexy and powerful and glamorous. And I kept saying it yesterday, ‘You’re a bada**!’ But you look so great.”

At the time, Bush Hager showed Bibb a video she filmed of her kids’ reactions to her short hairstyle. (The TV personality shares her daughters, Mila, 12, and Poppy, 9, and her son, Hal, 5, with her husband, Henry Hager.)

“What are you doing?” Poppy questioned in the clip, while Mila stated, “I don’t like it.” Poppy went on to ask, “Why did you do that?” before walking over to a chair and feigning tears.

On the contrary, Bush Hager shared that her husband was a fan of her new look. “He was like, ‘Damn, that’s hot,’ which was sweet,” she shared. “[Poppy] was like, ‘You don’t look good.’ And he was like, ‘She don’t know fashion. She’s 9. She don’t know fashion. Let her go.'”

Bush Hager went on to thank Bibb for “inspiring” her and confirmed that she felt “lighter” after the change. “There’s a lot of change happening, and I feel a little embarrassed by the attention, which I know the people that work with me are like, ‘Mother loves attention,'” she quipped. “But I felt a little embarrassed.”

Bibb, for her part, praised Bush Hager for being vulnerable. “[I think it’s] a way more exciting thing to be, is to lead with vulnerability. For me as an actor, I think that’s more interesting to watch, or when I’m watching other actors,” she said. “But I think, also as a person and with friends, to be vulnerable, which somehow is very scary, but it’s really one of the biggest lessons I took from The White Lotus. … It’s really scary to just say, ‘Here’s my truth.’ So, I appreciate your truth.'”

