‘Young Sheldon’ Star Iain Armitage Shows Off His Surprising Hidden Talent

Iain Armitage has as many talents as his famous onscreen counterparts.

The Young Sheldon star showed off a surprising — and impressive — skill of his in a Wednesday, September 10, Instagram video. “I would happily do this all day, every day- thank you to my friend at @lasvegascircuscenter!” he wrote alongside a clip of himself on the trapeze.

In the video, Armitage jumps off a platform and swings through the air. Looking like an actual circus performer, he proceeded to do a backflip and grab the hands of a fellow trapeze artist. Armitage hung on to the performer’s hands for several seconds before falling into a net below.

Fans shared their surprise over Armitage’s high-flying hobby in the post’s comments. “I wanna do this?!?!?” his former Young Sheldon costar Montana Jordan wrote, to which Armitage replied, “Let’s go!!!”

“Iain armitage has got some skills ❤️✨,” one fan remarked, while another commented, “That was fantastic, Iain! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”

“WOW,” another posted, while a different user added, “Of course you’re flying through the air you are AMAZING!!”

Armitage practiced his trapeze skills during a recent trip to Las Vegas. He shared a fun family story while posting snaps of himself and his grandmother visiting a casino via his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“Story time: 57 years ago my grandmother went to Vegas with my grandfather and placed one bet on roulette,” he explained. “She won, left her winnings on the table by accident and won again … Last week she did it again. She placed one bet and won!”

Posting a pic of his grandmother holding her cash winnings, Armitage wrote, “Las Vegas needs to watch out because in 57 more years, she’ll be back!”

Armitage has kept himself busy since wrapping up his iconic role as Sheldon Cooper on CBS’s Young Sheldon, which ran for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024. In addition to attending several Broadway shows, traveling around the world and advocating for arts funding in schools at Congress, Armitage also got his pilot’s license.

While Armitage also has some acting projects in the works, one of Armitage’s former costars revealed he likely won’t reprise his role as Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

“That would be so much fun, but I feel like if, because they’re sticking to the Big Bang Theory lore and everything — because the whole thing in The Big Bang Theory is Georgie and Sheldon don’t talk, because they kind of have a rift between them after [their father] George dies,” Raegan Revord, who played Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy Cooper, on Young Sheldon recently told Entertainment Tonight.

“And so, if they’re sticking to that, I feel like it wouldn’t make sense for Sheldon to come back. But who knows?” they added. “Maybe they’ll find a loophole. They have found loopholes before. Maybe they’ll find one again.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which premiered in October 2024, follows the relationship of Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie (Jordan), and his wife, Mandy (Emily Osment).