‘Young Sheldon’s Raegan Revord Addresses Iain Armitage ‘Georgie & Mandy’ Reunion

Raegan Revord isn’t hopeful for a Young Sheldon reunion with Iain Armitage on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

“That would be so much fun, but I feel like if, because they’re sticking to the Big Bang Theory lore and everything — because the whole thing in The Big Bang Theory is Georgie and Sheldon don’t talk, because they kind of have a rift between them after [their father] George dies,” Revord shared in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“And so, if they’re sticking to that, I feel like it wouldn’t make sense for Sheldon to come back. But who knows?” Revord continued. “Maybe they’ll find a loophole. They have found loopholes before. Maybe they’ll find one again.”

Revord played Missy Cooper, the twin sister of Armitage’s Sheldon Cooper, on all seven seasons of Young Sheldon, which ran from 2017 to 2024. The Big Bang Theory‘s second spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, premiered in October 2024 and follows the relationship of Missy and Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), and his wife, Mandy (Emily Osment).

Revord is one of several Young Sheldon stars who appeared on Season 1 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, including Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Lance Barber, Doc Farrow, Matt Hobby, and Craig T. Nelson.

Young Sheldon concluded with Sheldon traveling to California to begin his time at Caltech following the death of his father, George Sr. (Barber). As fans of The Big Bang Theory remember, Sheldon and Georgie became estranged in their adulthood, as Georgie accused Sheldon lacking appreciation for him for taking care of the family after their dad’s death. The two eventually reconcile, and Georgie attends Sheldon’s wedding to Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik).

While Sheldon and Georgie may not have the best onscreen relationship, Revord revealed they are still close with both of their TV brothers. “We’re great,” Revord said of her and Armitage’s friendship.

Revord also recalled getting “emotional” while attending Jordan and his wife Jenna Weeks’ wedding this summer. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m gonna cry.’ Like, I could not tell you. I might, I might not,” the actor shared. “And then the reception stars and he walks in. I started sobbing. Immediately.”

Revord went on to state that they’re “so proud” of Jordan as he’s become a husband and a father amid the success of Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. (Jordan and Weeks welcomed their daughter, Emma, in May 2024.)

“He’s just done so well and he has such an amazing head on his shoulders, and he’s just such a good person,” Revord gushed. “And he is just so nice. Anyone he meets and talks to, he just is so nice, he has so much respect for, and he is just such a kind human being.”

Revord is set to return as Missy on Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which premieres next month. As for whether they are interested in continuing to appear on the series? “I love her so much, especially because I view her very much like 9-year-old me. And so, it feels kind of like — I’m very protective of Missy,” Revord shared. “And so, I love her to death, and she is such a fun character to play, and I know her so well. So, I will always love to return to Missy.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 8/7c, CBS