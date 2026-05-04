Nancy Guthrie’s Friends Told to Remain Quiet Amid Investigation

What To Know Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1, with police suspecting she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Her church friends, who first raised the alarm about her disappearance, have remained silent.

Fear and uncertainty due to the unidentified suspect(s) have contributed to the reluctance of Tucson residents to speak publicly.

As the Nancy Guthrie investigation enters its fourth month, questions have started to emerge surrounding the 84-year-old’s church friends and why they’ve remained silent.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin, who has been covering the case in detail since the start, told Parade that he’s heard from several people who claim the Guthries asked Nancy’s friends not to speak out yet. And he thinks that one of the reasons they are staying silent is a fear of reprisals.

“We’ve heard from several that the Guthrie family has asked Nancy’s close friends to keep things private right now,” Entin told the outlet. “You haven’t seen a lot of her close friends come forward and talk about her, which is different than other cases.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since the early hours of February 1, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. While investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and a description of that individual, no suspects have been named.

Nancy’s church friends were the first to contact the family after she didn’t turn up at a friend’s house on February 1, where they had planned to watch a livestream of mass. Since then, however, little has been heard from Nancy’s close friends.

Entin suggested that one reason for the silence is fear, especially among Tucson locals. The fact that the suspect(s) haven’t been identified, let alone caught, has put people on edge.

“I also think people here are still nervous about the whole thing,” Entin said. “For us covering it, we live in different states, but people who live here in Tucson, especially in the neighborhood, these kinds of things don’t happen, and the fact that there’s no new information and they have no idea who did it, I think people are just still nervous about the whole thing, which might be why you don’t see as many people talking about it.”

He added, “It’s been interesting to see who wants to talk and who doesn’t…. No one has said anything.”

Entin, who will host NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, which airs on the CW on Wednesday (May 6), said he tried to reach out to some of Guthrie’s church friends for the special but was unsuccessful.

NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, Wednesday, May 6, 9 pm et, The CW