What To Know Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage setting up a potential romance between Mary and her son’s enemy, Fagenbacher? Lance Barber addresses the chemistry between the two characters.

Plus, Barber reflects on reuniting with Zoe Perry and collaborating with Matt Letscher on set for his recent return.

Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage making room for a new romance before Season 2 wraps up? As fans know by now, the loss of George Sr. (Lance Barber) continues to weigh heavily on the Cooper family’s hearts, but could a recent run-in with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) nemesis, Fagenbacher (Matt Letscher), ignite something within Mary (Zoe Perry)?

In the most recent episode, Mary confronted the businessman who attempted to purchase a scoreboard in her husband’s honor, showing up Georgie, who was spearheading fundraising. Angered that the man would make her son feel bad in that way, Mary threatened Fagebacher, whose interest was clearly piqued by her presence.

While the spark was merely considered in this episode, the logline for the Season 2 finale of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage hints at something more, as Georgie and Mandy (Emily Osment) will be forced to take matters into their own hands when Mary starts warming up to Fagenbacher.

Will Mary seek out romance with her son’s enemy? Barber couldn’t say, but after working with Letscher on set for the recent episode, “A New Scoreboard and a Horse’s You Know What,” the former Young Sheldon star reveals, “He’s a terrific actor, and the stuff that he’s gets to do with Zoe in this episode is quite something.”

Barber praised his former onscreen wife, saying, “[Zoe] gets to show her comedic chops in a new style. It’s a situational comedy, different from Young Sheldon to some degree, right? And so she is so good at that, and echoes of her mother [Laurie Metcalf], who originated the role on a multi-cam with the same tone for Chuck Lorre, she gets to showcase some of that, which I love.”

Ultimately, Barber says, “It’s delicious, the stuff she has with Matt.” Stay tuned to see how it plays out as we look ahead to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage‘s final Season 2 episodes, and let us know what you think of the possibility of a Mary-Fagebacher romance in the comments section below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS