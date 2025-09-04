‘Young Sheldon’ Star Raegan Revord Reveals ‘Big Shift’ In Next Project

Raegan Revord rose to fame playing Missy Cooper on Young Sheldon when they were just nine years old, but the now 17-year-old star is ready for a “big shift” in their next project.

Revord, who uses they/them pronouns, has had a successful career as a child actor, making their on-screen debut as Megan in Modern Family at six years old before appearances in Grace and Frankie, With Bob & David, Teachers, and more. But now they’re shifting their focus from the screen to publishing.

On Tuesday (September 2), Revord released their debut book, Rules of Fake Girlfriends, a young-adult rom-com novel about a college student navigating her first year abroad, first love, first loss, and finding her place in the world.

Per the book’s official description, the story follows rom-com-obsessed but perpetually single Avery Blackwell, who abandons her plans to attend Columbia to spend her freshman year at her recently deceased mother’s alma mater in a seaside town in England. On the train, Avery makes a deal with a charming local girl named Charlie: if Avery will pretend to be her girlfriend to make her ex jealous, Charlie will help Avery solve the scavenger hunt her free-spirited mother left behind on campus.

As their quest takes them all over Brighton, Avery finally starts to connect with the mother she always loved but never really understood. Before long, pretending to be Charlie’s girlfriend starts to feel like more than just an illusion. But when long-hidden secrets come to light, Avery grapples with an uncertain future and whether or not love is worth the risk.

Speaking to Parade about their debut, Revord shared how writing has been a passion since they were five years old. “I have such a deep love for stories, storytelling and books,” they said. “I 100 per cent want to keep writing.”

While the book was only released this week, fans are already asking about a potential sequel. Revord noted that Avery and Charlie’s story has ended, but they have ideas for a prequel highlighting Maddie, another character in the book, hinting that they have an interesting backstory.

“I wrote Rules kinda having that in mind. So I was able to put in little Easter eggs,” the author hinted.

However, Revord has another novel project they’re working on, and it’s quite a departure from rom-coms. The Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage star told the outlet they’re currently working on a fantasy novel, describing it as “a big shift from a rom-com,” but adding, “[It’s] a lot of fun” to work on.

“I was working on the fantasy before I was writing Rules and so it’s fascinating to be able to go back and refresh it all,” they explained.