‘The View’ Cohosts React to Kamala Harris’ Shocking Book Claims

The cohosts of The View were united in their preference for the 2024 presidential election. All six panelists — Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — expressed support for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump, even though two of them were declared Republicans and one even worked for his first administration.

However, in the aftermath of the election, the cohosts have also called certain elements of the cycle into question, including how then-President Joe Biden remained in the race so long before dropping out — a decision several of them called him out for at the time.

Now, the former vice president has released a book called 107 Days, titled after the length of her campaign, and the cohosts weighed in on some of the claims Kamala Harris makes about the situation she was in when taking over the nomination at the 11th hour of the election cycle.

“She writes the Democrats were reckless to let President Biden and his wife Jill be the only ones deciding if he should run again, and that some Democrats waged a smear campaign against her before she became the nominee,” Whoopi Goldberg explained as an introduction.

Griffin was the first to speak on the subject and noted, “I have to say I did not have Kamala Harris taking the gloves off on my bingo card, but I respect that she wants to set the record straight for the history books. Listen, I give her tremendous credit for a few things that she did in that 107-day stretch. She raised over a billion dollars. She locked up all of the Democratic delegates within 24 hours. She kept a rigorous schedule on the campaign trail. She did many things that I think no other politician could do in that time span, but I think in many ways, she was set up to fail.”

She then went on to explain her theory based on her own experience as a part of then-Vice President Mike Pence’s team during Trump’s first administration. “I’m not saying that this was some grand strategy against her, but this it’s a rule of thumb in the White House is that presidents and their teams are always looking out for the VP. They don’t want them to take too much of the spotlight,” she said. “Oftentimes, things she was doing didn’t get credit. When negative things were said about her, there wasn’t pushback for her. And she goes into great detail about this. I dealt with it with [Mike] Pence and with Trump when I worked for him. That’s something that happens.” However, she also said she saw “glaring signs” that Trump would beat her based on the public’s overwhelming sentiment that “the country was on the wrong track.”

Behar joked, “How could they possibly predict or go against Trump at that time, even though he tanks the economy, he instigated an insurrection?… He botched the response to the Covid epidemic: ‘Take bleach.’ He was doing all those things. So they figured they were gonna get it. They’re going, ‘He’s gonna lose. How could he win?'” She also blamed Elon Musk for donating millions to Trump’s campaign in the final months.

Haines then praised Harris for running a hopeful campaign. “She did a phenomenal job. She also just raised the morale in general. It went from this doom and gloom to this bright light, of hope, which is when you think about it, hope is what Obama ran on. People want hope. They don’t want carnage and dark and nothingness.” However, about Harris’ book claims, she added, “The thing I think she got right there… she says it was reckless to leave this decision to run again to Joe and Jill Biden and the people around them. And I said repeatedly right here, over and over again, it seems like people are too close to this situation.”

Hostin pointed to a part of the book that particularly got her attention, explaining, “She wrote that ‘When polls indicated that I was getting more popular, the people around him, Biden, didn’t like the contrast that was emerging. None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well.’ So the machine was working against her when they should have been working for the country and for the party.”

Goldberg had a different take altogether. After noting that, yes, Biden had a poor performance at the June 2025 debate with Trump, she added, “What was divisive for me was if the Democrats had kept their mouths shut… and took care of this in-house, as opposed to making it a public spectacle, I think people would have had a better feel about it.”

