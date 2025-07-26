Fixer to Fabulous stars Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs thanked HGTV fans for their “outpouring of love” after suffering a devastating family loss.

On Thursday, July 24, Jenny took to Instagram to announce the death of their dog, Dolly.

“The pain is too raw right now to properly convey how much Dolly has meant to our family,” Jenny wrote, in part, in a heartbreaking tribute. “She was our family. She will never be forgotten. The tears we’ve shed are insignificant compared to the joy she gifted us with. We would say yes a thousand times over despite the inevitable heartbreak of goodbye. She was absolutely worth it.”

In the comments, fans promptly flooded the bereaved pet parent with words of support.

One Instagram user wrote, “I’m so sorry. What a beautiful long life she had because you and Dave took a chance. Thank you for being an example to the rest of the world by doing so. Blessings to Dolly and to you all.”

Another shared, “What a gift it is to have been well loved by a dog ❤️.”

Someone else echoed, “💔🙏🌈So hard to say goodbye but the memories live on furever❤️.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan commented,

Their kind words prompted Jenny to post another Instagram update expressing her deep gratitude.

“Thank you all for the kind words and outpouring of love,” Jenny captioned the follow-up. “Our farm feels empty without our Dolly girl and we are all so, so sad.”

She continued, “Every dog owner knows how much our four legged babies mean to us. Thank you for loving our girl along with us all these years. From living in a kennel to becoming a beloved TV pup and gracing the pages of my book…Dolly’s life is proof that it doesn’t matter where you came from, you are worthy of love and you can make a big impact on so many hearts. We’ll always miss our girl and we’ll always be thankful for the beautiful years we had together. She loved us so well. 🤍.”

To conclude the post, Jenny shared a quote that a follower commented in her previous post, writing, “‘Dog’s lives are too short. Their only fault, really.’ – Agnes Sligh Turnbull.”

