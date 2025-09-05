‘Young Sheldon’ Star Raegan Revord Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary

Raegan Revord changed their social media pronouns to “they/them” back in January 2025, but until now, the Young Sheldon star hadn’t spoken publicly about their gender identity.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, while promoting their debut novel, Rules for Fake Girlfriends, Revord was asked about coming out as nonbinary and how it felt to finally live as their authentic, truest self.

“[It’s] so cool because growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or whoever come out as nonbinary or queer or anything, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so cool, I see myself in you,'” Revord said.

“And now it’s so crazy to have that experience where I’m now that person, and there might be a kid somewhere who’s like, ‘Oh my God, like, I see myself in you,'” the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage star continued. “That’s such an insane thing to think, because I was in that kid’s shoes at some point in my life.”

On Tuesday (September 2), Revord released their debut book, a young-adult rom-com novel about a college student navigating her first year abroad, first love, first loss, and finding her place in the world. The novel is a queer love story, something Revord said was “super important” to them.

“It’s crazy to say, like, ‘growing up,’ because I’m only 17,” Revord stated. “But even in 2014 or whatever, when I was getting more into reading, and broadening my horizons, and reading stories and watching TV and stuff, there wasn’t a lot of queer representation, even 10 years ago, which is crazy to say.”

After early roles in Modern Family, Grace and Frankie, and Teachers, Revord rose to fame playing Missy Cooper, Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) fraternal younger twin sister, on The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon. They appeared in all seven seasons from 2017 to 2024.

Since Young Sheldon wrapped up its run last year, Revord has reprised the role of Missy in a recurring part in the spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which focuses on the marriage of Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister.

Revord had just finished filming an episode of the CBS sitcom when they sat down for the ET interview, saying, “It was a lot of fun. It was great. I missed everyone so much. And it’s a great storyline.”

While they’re now focused on writing, including plans for a fantasy novel, Revord said they are always open to reprising the role in the future. “I love Missy so much,” they said. “I couldn’t say no.”