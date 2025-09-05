The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Get ready for a fall full of fireworks on General Hospital. “Twists and turns, suspense and surprises — anchored with emotion,” preview co-head writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten. “Our characters are going through a lot, facing challenges, making mistakes — there are triumphs, failures, wrong turns… What makes it matter are the emotions they experience — why they make the choices they do — and above all, the love the characters have for each other — familial love, fraternal love, deep abiding friendship, and always romance!”

Below, the writers give a full breakdown to TV Insider about what to expect over the next few months on the soap. “Port Charles is a powder keg,” the duo reveals. “A single spark is all it will take to set it ablaze. But who will light it?”

That spark is already igniting as the most buzzed-about current storyline centers on Drew Quartermaine’s (Cameron Mathison) shocking shooting by an unknown assailant. Over the past year, Drew has evolved into Port Charles’s Public Enemy #1, and the writers have relished the creative possibilities. “A canvas can suffer from having too many heroes,” they point out. “By leaning into Drew’s relative outsider status within the Quartermaine family, we were able to re-imagine and empower his character. To his mind, Drew has been slighted and marginalized. Now that the Quartermaines have cast him aside, closed and locked the door behind him, Drew has been unleashed and is capable of just about anything.”

Casting News

The soap has been busy behind the scenes with several major casting moves that will continue to bring new energy to the canvas. Kelly Thiebaud‘s back as Britt Westbourne, Rory Gibson is the new Michael Corinthos, and Ryan Paevey, who previously played Nathan West, will reappear this month. The show also scored by bringing in six-time Daytime Emmy Award winner Erika Slezak, best known for her iconic role as One Life to Live‘s Victoria Lord.

Each new and returning character comes with high-stakes story potential. “Britt will reframe the dynamic at the hospital, jumble romantic and family relationships, and be at the center of plenty of heartache and drama,” the writers reveal. “Plus, she’s a smartass who has a hard time knowing when to hold her tongue. She’ll stir up tons of trouble for herself and others — including Jason (Steve Burton). The full impact of Ryan’s return won’t be felt all at once, but you can bet that the Scorpios and his many friends will be reeling for a long time to come, to say nothing of Nathan’s original family, Britt, Nina (Cynthia Watros), and Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). We’re in hock big time to [executive producer] Frank Valentini for coaxing Erika Slezak to come west and play with our cast. She’s a class act and a powerhouse. We can’t wait to see how her character challenges the status quo in Port Charles.”

New Storylines & Honoring a Port Charles Legend

Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison)

Drew’s path this fall might lead to ruin — or even an early grave. His bold moves and transgressions have earned him a raft of enemies. You can only push people so far before they push back.

The Death of Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson)

Monica’s death will devastate the Quartermaines, none more than Jason and Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). The family will come together with much of Port Charles to say goodbye to a woman who was an integral part of the community for nearly 50 years. For most, it will be an occasion for mourning and togetherness; but for a few, it will mark an opportunity to be seized. Into all this steps Erika Slezak’s character, who arrives bearing surprising connections to the Quartermaine clan and mysterious ties to others on the canvas.

Ryan Paevey’s Return

Ryan’s arrival means a huge new mystery and romantic chaos all around. How did Nathan survive his shooting by [Cesar] Faison (Anders Hove)? Where has he been? How is he changed? How will he deal with Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) illness? Who will help him pick up the pieces?

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard)

Sonny has trouble on multiple fronts. Kristina (Kate Mansi) has his brother Ric (Rick Hearst) bound and ball-gagged in Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) basement; Michael is at war with Drew; and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is estranged from Gio (Giovanni Mazza). As if all that isn’t enough, his empire faces an existential threat, and [Jenz] Sidwell (Carlo Rota) is not a traditional adversary. He is not (so far as we know) the head of a criminal syndicate, and he doesn’t rely solely on violence to get what he wants. With assistance from Drew and Laura’s nemesis Ezra Boyle (Daniel Cosgrove), Sidwell has weaponized the democratic process against Sonny, putting his future into the hands of the voters. Public relations is not typically a friendly battleground for mob bosses.

Justine Turner (Nazneen Contractor)

ADA Justine Turner aims to make a name for herself, and taking Sonny down would do just that. But Sonny has an angle on her and thinks he can use it to box her in and disarm her. As we progress into the fall, we’ll have to wonder — does Sonny have the better of Justine, or is it the other way around?

Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins), Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), Rocco Falconeri (Finn Carr), and Liesel Obrecht (Kathleen Gati)

Britt can hardly stand to breathe the same air as Jason, but she’ll need his help just to stay breathing at the Five Poppies. Sometimes compromises must be made. Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Vaughn (Bryce Durfee) also face long odds, torture, and death at the otherwise idyllic resort. The foursome won’t escape if they can’t all work together. And a bigger threat to Britt’s survival may loom in the form of those she left behind after having faked her death to flee Port Charles. It’s an open question as to whether she’ll come home to a warm welcome. Dante and Lulu will be none too pleased when she rears her head again, especially given Rocco’s nascent interest in his origins. This story will play out for some time to come, drawing in assorted Quartermaines, Falconeris, Spencers, and Corinthi. Maybe even a Cooper!

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna)

Brennan has been walking a tightrope, romancing Carly while secretly recruiting her daughter into the WSB. This is the first time he’s ever allowed his personal and professional lives to become enmeshed. And he may live to regret it. Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jason both have knowledge of Josslyn’s status as a WSB agent. How long will they keep a lid on it? And what will Carly do if — or when — she learns what Jack has her daughter doing, and how he got her to do it? Men who cross Carly pay the price. Will Jack Brennan be any different?

Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson), and Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper)

The Ashford marriage is foundering, but why? Depends on who you ask. Curtis pins it on Portia’s lies. Portia says Jordan was a factor from the start. They can only agree on two things: Trina (Tabyana Ali) is important above all else, and Drew deserves to rot in hell. As Curtis and Portia split up, Jordan and Isaiah are waiting in the wings… but the events of a single night may compel Curtis and Portia to stick it out, if only for a little while. Sometimes two people stay together not out of love, but out of expedience. But as the fall progresses, the mixed-up couples will face a trial that threatens to upend all their lives.

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup)

Drew one-upped Curtis by siccing the feds on Stella (Vernee Watson), but it cost him an ally. Kai now sees Drew for who he is, and lets Trina know it. She’s desperate to help her parents get out from under Drew’s thumb, so she enlists Kai in an effort to steal the blackmail material he’s holding over them. Their decision will land them in a pivotal position to alter the course of Port Charles history…

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and S. Vaughn (Bryce Durfee)

Josslyn and Vaughn face an uncertain future. First, they must survive the Five Poppies. Then they must survive Brennan. The WSB has come a long way since the days of Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Anna. The Bureau does not look kindly on office romances. They may have to end things before they’ve begun … or else continue hoping Brennan will be none the wiser.

Molly Lansing (Kristen Vaganos) and Cody Bell (Josh Kelly)

Molly’s initial reaction to Cody’s motive for cozying up to Ava (Maura West) is disgust… but the more she gets to know him, the harder it is to deny his heart of gold. Still, she tries to ignore him, pouring her time and energy into her work, and a new creative outlet. But she can’t escape Cody, even in her imagination.

Brook Lynn Ashton (Amanda Setton) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard)

Chase will be up to his ears in police work this fall. His stance on one particular case will put a strain on his marriage. Meanwhile, a Quartermaine family tragedy puts Brook Lynn on a collision course with her mother, Lois (Rena Sofer).

Kristina Corinthos (Kate Mansi) and Ava Jerome (Maura West)

Kristina and Ava find they have two things in common: Hate for each other and hate for Ric! It’s an unlikely foundation for a relationship of any kind, but for these two, it just may serve to bring them to a peace. They’re forced to work with Alexis with the goal of wiggling out of the legal trouble Ric put them all in. If they can keep him on ice for a month, they can put the money Alexis siphoned from the Cassadine Estate back where it came from and none will be the wiser. But despite their best efforts, Ric’s absence does not go unnoticed, especially when a client is in dire need and he is nowhere to be found. Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Molly are on the case, as well as another Port Charles resident with a nose for trouble.

Gio Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) and Emma Drake (Braedyn Bruner)

Gio and Emma’s friendship deepens as she turns to him for help getting the goods on [Henry] Dalton (Daniel Goddard), and he turns to her when he tries to strike a mutual understanding with Brook Lynn and Dante. Gio’s relationships with his would-be family evolve, but getting closer to one family member in particular threatens to blow up his relationships with all the others.

Laura Collins (Genie Francis)

Laura’s battle with Sidwell and his cronies reaches its climax in the days leading up to the election. Look for her to score a couple of big victories but a larger defeat looms, and dire consequences as a result. With her back against the wall, she’ll look for help from an old friend.

Michael Corinthos (Rory Gibson)

Michael’s war with Drew and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) hits a turning point as the summer comes to a close. He’ll find himself with the upper hand — but what will he do with it? He’s a different man since the firebombing, capable of a ruthlessness we’ve never seen before. Is there anything he won’t do to secure his children and ice Drew and Willow?

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes)

Twin miracles — the returns of Britt and Nathan — feel more like twin omens to Anna. To her mind, there’s only one person who could’ve saved them both from death — Cesar Faison. Anna’s fall is about learning the truth behind their survival. But the more questions she asks, the closer she is to danger.

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn)

Alexis has her hands full with the lodger in her basement, Ric; keeping the peace between Ava and Kristina; shielding Molly from the truth; clinging to Scout (Cosette Abinante); watching Danny’s back; and then watching her own. A shocking act late in the summer puts Alexis square in the PCPD’s crosshairs. Ric may be the least of her problems.

Charlotte Cassadine and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart)

Charlotte returns to the canvas and assumes a pivotal role. She’s very useful to anyone who wants something from Valentin — and she knows it. She isn’t afraid to exploit her relationship with her father to get what she wants. She’ll draw closer to Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) and Rocco as we develop General Hospital’s next generation. As for Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), he casts a long shadow, even from his cell in Steinmauer. Revelations this fall will have him striking an unlikely alliance and making a run at freedom — and taking revenge on Jack Brennan.

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros)

Willow is done with Nina, but Nina is not done with Willow. Her efforts on Willow’s behalf may save her daughter — or doom her.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC, Check Local Listings