The Bold and the Beautiful is going back to basics as the summer comes to an end. “There’s going to be lots of drama and rollout with the stories that are happening right now, but we’re also really trying to center the show and get our focus on our couples and our families and maybe take a little breather from some of the really high dramatic stuff that’s been going on,” says co-head writer Michael Minnis of what to expect this fall.

That shift doesn’t mean less impact — it means a stronger focus on the heart of the soap. “Brad [Bell, executive producer and head writer] and I always feel the show’s at its best when we’re touching our audience, moving them, when it’s uplifting stories, when the audience is tuning in to see the characters and families they love, and we want to get back to a little more of that,” Minnis adds.

The soap recently moved its studio from Television City to Sunset Las Palmas Studios, which has opened up a slew of storytelling possibilities for the writers. “For us, it’s like a playground,” enthuses Minnis. “Instead of eight sets, we’ve got [many more], and that is liberating. It certainly gives us more freedom when we’re constructing shows. They’re the same sets, but they’ve been spruced up, and it looks better. In the first show [from the new studio], I believe, they’re able to go from one set to the next in a continuous shot, like in a film. I think you’re going to see an appreciable difference, and it’s going to elevate the production values of the show.”

The expanded studio space is also paving the way for a renewed emphasis on the show’s fashion roots. While some staple locations, like the Spencer office and the Forrester showroom, will remain standing, they’ll be used in more dynamic ways. “The showroom set is going to be up all the time so we so we can have more fashion instead of just being in an office,” Minnis explains. “Our players can be in the showroom, and there can be a model or two on the runway, and they can be critiquing things, and that works nicely as we’re investing more in fashion in the show. Maybe Hope’s [Logan, Annika Noelle] line will come back. Brad has been talking about getting back to a two-fashion house framework for the show, just like when it was Spectra versus Forrester for so long, and I think people really enjoy that.”

Casting News

“There’s a couple of younger characters that are tied to our major families that are going to be coming in,” reveals Minnis. “With Hope and Liam [Spencer, Scott Clifton] getting closer and how that impacts Carter helps to bring Daphne [Rose, Murielle Hilaire] back into the story more, and there might be someone from Daphne’s past that could come in and have an interesting impact on a number of our characters.”

Exciting Storylines Ahead

Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada)/Will Spencer (Crew Morrow)/Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace)/Katie Logan (Heather Tom)/Bill Spencer (Don Diamont)

That’s going to get complicated. What Luna did was pretty awful. We are not condoning it in the least. It’s going to help unite the Spencer family. Bill and Katie are going to come together to support their son and maybe through this, they’ll find what they shared in the past and that connection as a couple. It’s going to have other consequences and of course, it’s going to put a strain on Will and Electra and have ramifications on their relationship. Will they be able to overcome it? And will Luna finally pay the consequences for what she’s done?

Li Nozawa (Naomi Matsuda)/Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown)/Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan)

Li has some explaining to do when it all hits the fan, and Li and Sheila ultimately are going to be confidantes to one another as Luna’s grandmothers, who have invested a lot in Luna and are going to be concerned about her. It might impact Sheila’s relationship with Deacon, given how Deacon feels about Luna, because right now, Sheila knows Luna’s alive and she hasn’t told Deacon that. If Sheila starts to be a little concerned about her relationship with Deacon, she has a sympathetic ear in Li.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton)/Hope Logan (Annika Noelle)/Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor)

We all know from our personal lives that when you have a life-changing experience, it really alters the way you look at the world. Right now, Liam is focused on Hope and Beth [Jordyn Lynn Ariza] and the family that they had and the life that they could have, which will be interesting for Hope and Carter. Liam is really going to passionately commit to Hope that he’s a one-woman man, and Hope will be conflicted. At the same time, Carter wants to marry Hope, and how will that turn out? Daphne Rose will be back, and will she be there for Carter? We’ll have to wait and see.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang)/Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye)/Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig)

Ridge and Taylor’s relationship is going to be tested, and that might send Taylor off into new directions, with perhaps someone else that hopefully the fans will embrace.”

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood)/John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan)

She comes back, and she has missed a lot. She’s concerned about her mom and what happened with Ridge, so she’s serving as a caring, supportive daughter. She has to catch up on the whole Luna situation and everything that’s happened there. Steffy and Finn are happy and together, so they don’t have any trials or tribulations facing them as a couple at the moment.

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric Forrester (John McCook)

As a Logan sister, and as Katie’s sister, she will be concerned and play a bit of a role in what’s happened to her nephew [Will]. Eric’s at Forrester working with Ridge and will be certainly a part of the fashion story to come.

Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) Zende will be in and out at times and still a part of Forrester and a successful designer who helps the company.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings